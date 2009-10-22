A monumental discovery Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Scientists announced that they have located the gene for alcoholism. Scientists say they found it at a party, talking way too loudly.”—Conan O'Brien “Scientists announced that they have located the gene for alcoholism. Scientists say they found it at a party, talking way too loudly.”—Conan O'Brien (Here's how you can cut back on alcohol.)

We've all been there

"There comes a time in every woman's life when the only thing that helps is a glass of Champagne."—Bette Davis

Just being a good person

"Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the Bible says love your enemy."—Frank Sinatra

Wait a minute...

"If God had intended us to drink beer, he would have given us stomachs."—David Daye

Whining about wine

"Can't we just get rid of wine lists? Do we really have to be reminded every time we go out to a nice restaurant that we have no idea what we are doing? Why don't they just give us a trigonometry quiz with the menu?"—Jerry Seinfeld

Is there any other reason?

"I drink to make other people more interesting."—Ernest Hemingway

The big three Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Three be the things I shall never attain: Envy, content, and sufficient Champagne.”—Dorothy Parker “Three be the things I shall never attain: Envy, content, and sufficient Champagne.”—Dorothy Parker

Wise words

"A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world."—Louis Pasteur

Where do I sign up?!

"Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? You know there's a support group for that. It's called EVERYBODY, and they meet at the bar."—Drew Carey

Know your limits Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I exercise self-control and never touch a beverage stronger than gin before breakfast.”—W. C. Fields “I exercise self-control and never touch a beverage stronger than gin before breakfast.”—W. C. Fields

Time to go home? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “You’re not drunk if you can lie on the floor without holding on.”—Dean Martin “You’re not drunk if you can lie on the floor without holding on.”—Dean Martin

Every writer's struggle Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Writer’s block is a fancy term made up by whiners so they can have an excuse to drink alcohol.”—Steve Martin “Writer’s block is a fancy term made up by whiners so they can have an excuse to drink alcohol.”—Steve Martin

The best times to drink Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I only drink Champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.”—Coco Chanel “I only drink Champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.”—Coco Chanel

The breakfast of champions Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Sure I eat what I advertise. Sure I eat Wheaties for breakfast. A good bowl of Wheaties with bourbon can't be beat.”—Dizzy Dean “Sure I eat what I advertise. Sure I eat Wheaties for breakfast. A good bowl of Wheaties with bourbon can't be beat.”—Dizzy Dean

That's strong stuff Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Love makes the world go round? Not at all. Whiskey makes it go round twice as fast.”—Compton Mackenzie “Love makes the world go round? Not at all. Whiskey makes it go round twice as fast.”—Compton Mackenzie

Chores suddenly became fun Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “The only time I ever enjoyed ironing was the day I accidentally got gin in the steam iron.”—Phyllis Diller “The only time I ever enjoyed ironing was the day I accidentally got gin in the steam iron.”—Phyllis Diller

Keep on pouring Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right.”—F. Scott Fitzgerald “Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right.”—F. Scott Fitzgerald

Going out strong Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock ”I wish to live to 150 years old, but the day I die, I wish it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.”—Ava Gardner ”I wish to live to 150 years old, but the day I die, I wish it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.”—Ava Gardner

Time to cut back Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I drink too much. The last time I gave a urine sample it had an olive in it.”—Rodney Dangerfield “I drink too much. The last time I gave a urine sample it had an olive in it.”—Rodney Dangerfield

Priorities Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Without question, the greatest invention in the history of mankind is beer. Oh, I grant you that the wheel was also a fine invention, but the wheel does not go nearly as well with pizza.”—Dave Barry

