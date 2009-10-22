21 Downright Hilarious Drinking Quotes Guaranteed to Make You Spit Your Drink Out
Made for everyone who gets a little too excited for happy hour.
The other name for happy hourTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I work until beer o'clock.”—Stephen King Have you tried any of these 50 craft beers from each of the 50 states?
A monumental discoveryTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Scientists announced that they have located the gene for alcoholism. Scientists say they found it at a party, talking way too loudly.”—Conan O'Brien (Here's how you can cut back on alcohol.)
We've all been thereTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “There comes a time in every woman's life when the only thing that helps is a glass of Champagne.”—Bette Davis (Here's what happens when you drink a glass of wine every night.)
Just being a good personTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the Bible says love your enemy.”—Frank Sinatra
Wait a minute...Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “If God had intended us to drink beer, he would have given us stomachs.”—David Daye (Here are six surprising reasons beer is good for you.)
Whining about wineTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Can't we just get rid of wine lists? Do we really have to be reminded every time we go out to a nice restaurant that we have no idea what we are doing? Why don't they just give us a trigonometry quiz with the menu?”—Jerry Seinfeld (But, here are the wine terms you should know.)
Is there any other reason?Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I drink to make other people more interesting.”—Ernest Hemingway (Check out these other Ernest Hemingway quotes!)
The big threeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Three be the things I shall never attain: Envy, content, and sufficient Champagne.”—Dorothy Parker
Wise wordsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world.”—Louis Pasteur (But you should probably read these 20 books anyway.)
Where do I sign up?!Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Oh, you hate your job? Why didn’t you say so? You know there’s a support group for that. It’s called EVERYBODY, and they meet at the bar.”—Drew Carey (Here's how you can tell if you're in the wrong career.)
Know your limitsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I exercise self-control and never touch a beverage stronger than gin before breakfast.”—W. C. Fields
Time to go home?Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “You’re not drunk if you can lie on the floor without holding on.”—Dean Martin
Every writer's struggleTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Writer’s block is a fancy term made up by whiners so they can have an excuse to drink alcohol.”—Steve Martin
The best times to drinkTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I only drink Champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not.”—Coco Chanel
The breakfast of championsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Sure I eat what I advertise. Sure I eat Wheaties for breakfast. A good bowl of Wheaties with bourbon can't be beat.”—Dizzy Dean
That's strong stuffTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Love makes the world go round? Not at all. Whiskey makes it go round twice as fast.”—Compton Mackenzie
Chores suddenly became funTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “The only time I ever enjoyed ironing was the day I accidentally got gin in the steam iron.”—Phyllis Diller
Keep on pouringTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right.”—F. Scott Fitzgerald
Going out strongTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock ”I wish to live to 150 years old, but the day I die, I wish it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.”—Ava Gardner
Time to cut backTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “I drink too much. The last time I gave a urine sample it had an olive in it.”—Rodney Dangerfield
PrioritiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock “Without question, the greatest invention in the history of mankind is beer. Oh, I grant you that the wheel was also a fine invention, but the wheel does not go nearly as well with pizza.”—Dave Barry
