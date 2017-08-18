Calling All Millennials, We Dare You Not to Laugh At These Tweets
They might be a cynical generation, but they also know how to crack a joke.
Live in the moment, don’t think about your future yet…
It seems like millennials get blamed for everything. So it’s no wonder that they’re a little cynical. They’re just starting to enter the real world and figure out how difficult life can really be, so cut them some slack. Trust me, you will find it hard to hold in the laughter when scrolling through these tweets. But, if you find that you don’t relate all that well with millennials, you could be part of this brand new micro-generation.
To all the millennials who feel stressed out sometimes, try not to worry. Just think about the future, when it will all be way worse.
— Licensed Esthetician (@SortaBad) April 23, 2016
Did you know that millennials are actually the happiest generation ever? (Even though these tweets seem to prove otherwise.) Here’s their secret to being happy.
Patience in a virtue
I got to witness another middle aged woman annoyed in public while everyone else younger than her was being patient. #Millennials
— Mrs. Burt Macklin (@_badmoonrising) August 13, 2017
This is how millennials are changing the workplace. But don’t worry, everyone is better off because of it.
Shopping advice: Know what you need beforehand. Get in. Get out.
We are the worst. How dare we not take 3 hours to get all of our grocery shopping done…#Millennials
— schembles (@intruthinker) August 8, 2017
Millennials will instantly recognize these scents from their childhood.
We shed many tears for J.C. Penney
"millennials killed department stores" baby boomers killed the polar bears but right right right my deepest apologies to jc penny
— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 4, 2017
It’s about time we learned how to read the fine print
"Millennials are so entitled!"
Aye well I don't see 20-somethings screaming for the manager because their coupon expired a month ago, Janet
— Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) February 23, 2016
This is how millennials are rewriting the rules for success.
Brunch is an important part of the budget
Maybe if millennials spent less on brunch and more on particle physics research they could travel to 1974 and afford a house. Just a thought
— Vichy Thought Leader (@i_zzzzzz) October 16, 2016
Millennials have strong opinions
"What millennial article shall we write today?"
"Ok, Millennials hate.." *opens dictionary, points at random word* "Oceans"
"Those bastards"
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 12, 2017
For the love of God, learn how to do simple computer tasks
Baby boomers be making 170k a year and don't know how to rotate PDFs
— V. M. Varga (@LikwidCyance) November 16, 2016
Sure…we’re the ones ruining the economy
If all millennials suddenly died the next day’s article would be “How millennials are driving up funeral costs”
— Hippo (@InternetHippo) March 19, 2017
That’s a very sad board game
There should be a millenial edition of Monopoly where you just walk round the board paying rent, never able to buy anything.
— joe ❌ (@mutablejoe) November 26, 2016
