Calling All Millennials, We Dare You Not to Laugh At These Tweets

Live in the moment, don’t think about your future yet…

It seems like millennials get blamed for everything. So it’s no wonder that they’re a little cynical. They’re just starting to enter the real world and figure out how difficult life can really be, so cut them some slack. Trust me, you will find it hard to hold in the laughter when scrolling through these tweets. But, if you find that you don’t relate all that well with millennials, you could be part of this brand new micro-generation.

To all the millennials who feel stressed out sometimes, try not to worry. Just think about the future, when it will all be way worse. — Licensed Esthetician (@SortaBad) April 23, 2016

Patience in a virtue

I got to witness another middle aged woman annoyed in public while everyone else younger than her was being patient. #Millennials — Mrs. Burt Macklin (@_badmoonrising) August 13, 2017

Shopping advice: Know what you need beforehand. Get in. Get out.

We are the worst. How dare we not take 3 hours to get all of our grocery shopping done…#Millennials — schembles (@intruthinker) August 8, 2017

We shed many tears for J.C. Penney

"millennials killed department stores" baby boomers killed the polar bears but right right right my deepest apologies to jc penny — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 4, 2017

It’s about time we learned how to read the fine print

"Millennials are so entitled!"

Aye well I don't see 20-somethings screaming for the manager because their coupon expired a month ago, Janet — Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) February 23, 2016

Brunch is an important part of the budget

Maybe if millennials spent less on brunch and more on particle physics research they could travel to 1974 and afford a house. Just a thought — Vichy Thought Leader (@i_zzzzzz) October 16, 2016

Millennials have strong opinions

"What millennial article shall we write today?"

"Ok, Millennials hate.." *opens dictionary, points at random word* "Oceans"

"Those bastards" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 12, 2017

For the love of God, learn how to do simple computer tasks

Baby boomers be making 170k a year and don't know how to rotate PDFs — V. M. Varga (@LikwidCyance) November 16, 2016

Sure…we’re the ones ruining the economy

If all millennials suddenly died the next day’s article would be “How millennials are driving up funeral costs” — Hippo (@InternetHippo) March 19, 2017

That’s a very sad board game