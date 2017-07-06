1. Get the Kleenex ready

You always know when #auntflo is around the corner when you start crying at youtube ads. — Sonja (@SonjaBlanco) June 21, 2017

Crying is actually good for you, so might as well let it out.

2. A necessary evil

Me to my period:

"I don't want you, I don't need you, but please don't leave me"#periods — Emily Taylor (@EmilyTa62803090) June 30, 2017

Don’t jump to conclusions if it doesn’t come—there are plenty of reasons for a missed period besides pregnancy.

3. Mood swings? More like rollercoaster

I want to hurt someone but I also want to cuddle someone but I also just want to cry and eat food #PeriodProblems #FridayFeeling — Gemma (@gemmahughessss) June 30, 2017

Don’t miss these other medical reasons you might be cranky.

4. Not feeling so flawless

I know Beyoncé is probably popping out her twins & choreographing a new album at the same time today but wtf #cramps! I'm not super woman! — Meli Red (@Derilem_) June 15, 2017

5. Give some space

If your boyfriend doesn't flee the house in the middle of the night to join the witness protection program, can you even call it PMS? — ✨Wendydarling✨ (@wendchymes) June 26, 2017

6. An accurate description of cramps

I feel like there's a demon trying to claw his way out of my uterus. #periodproblems #tmi — Ellen Jennie (@its_ellen) June 19, 2017

Get relief with these weird treatments for cramps.

7. Never underestimate the pain

don't stress a girl who is having cramps , only she knows her pain . — niva. (@Neevahhhh) July 3, 2017

8. Time is so not flying

Why is my period app telling me I'm on day 4 when I'm pretty sure I'm on day 783. #PeriodProblems — Kellie Dawson (@BigFashionista) June 19, 2017

Don’t miss these things your period wants to tell you.

9. Spare the dog!

When your PMS is in full swing and you just want to punch everybody, but then your dog looks at you and you start crying. #periodproblems — Sarcasm Honestly (@sarcasmhonestly) June 24, 2017

Try these PMS treatments that actually work.

10. No point holding it in

do u ever sneeze on ur period and feel ur uterus making its own public appearance #GirlProblems #PeriodProblems — nerd (@okayokayaudrey) July 3, 2017

Avoid these period mistakes during your next time of the month.

11. They know their audience

Get some relief with these foods that make your period feel better.

12. Some things are worth the tears, and some…

Just started crying because I don't have an alpaca plush and I don't want to spend money to buy one, I hate being a girl #timeofthemonth — Katie (@kikiosha) May 8, 2017

14. The real questions

why do period cramps exist actually why do periods exist in the first place — 잔나 ♡ (@stunningbbh) July 3, 2017

Try one of these exercises to relieve cramps.