antpkr/Shutterstock

"I sat at an open house once," recalls Frank Isoldi, broker and associate with Coldwell Banker East in Westfield, NJ. "And when I walked in the family room the bird would whistle and cat call at me." Instead of being freaked out, Isoldi was flattered. Hopefully so were his clients.

But for Lindsie Tomlinson of RE/MAX Crest Realty Westside, it was flatulence, not flattery, that got her clients attention. She wrote on Linkedin.com, "I was doing an open house and my clients had warned me that their cat had a flatulence problem. And a very smelly one at that! Sure enough, every time someone came in, the cat would stand by me and let out the most horrible fart. Everyone was looking at me with a combination of disgust and incredulity. They totally thought it was me and I think blaming the cat only made them more suspicious!"