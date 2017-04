Squirrels! These hungry, bushy-tailed critters love raiding backyard feeders and can be a pain in the neck for backyard gardeners and birders. But it’s hard not to smile when they get themselves into silly situations (which seems to happen at least six or seven times in an average day for a squirrel!). Sit back and have a laugh at this round-up of hilarious squirrel hijinks . Bonus!If you want to save your bird feeders from squirrels, check out Birds and Blooms' article on how to outwit your backyard squirrel population: Feeding Birds and Keeping Squirrels Away