Try not to get this remix stuck in your head today.

Here are 50 things your veterinarian won’t tell you.

Katy would be proud.

What’s better than a pug in a Halloween costume? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

Well, they have a good point.

Dogs are definitely cooler than humans. Here are 11 superpowers dogs have that we don’t.

We heard rompers are in, anyway.

Take this quiz to find out what kind of dog you would be!

Those are some really smart cats, then.

Stop everything and look at these ADORABLE curly-haired kittens!

Catnip is serious business.

We bet you didn’t know these 17 things about your cat (did you know they can sense earthquakes?).

We’ll see what our pets have to say about that.

Well, maybe they will if their vet is anything like this real-life Dr. Dolittle.

OK, can’t argue with that one.

Regardless of how grumpy they may be, there are actually some ways to tell how your cat is feeling.

Definitely a dad joke…

Speaking of talking dogs, did you know talking to your pet actually means you’re smart? (We must all be geniuses.)

Better wear your rain boots with so many poodles around…

With so many breeds of dogs to choose from, how can you possibly just pick one? Let us help. Here’s how you can choose the best breed for your lifestyle.

Fleas Navidad? No thank you.

Maybe they should spell check this one…

Let’s hear it for mutts!