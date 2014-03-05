8 Funny Words You’d Think Were Completely Made Up—and What They Really Mean

Friendlily No, it's not misspelled. It sounds wrong, but—trust us—it’s right! Do you know what it means? The definition: To do something in a friendly way. For example: “He friendlily questioned my use of the word friendlily.” Do you act friendlily toward your friends? Try these 24 little ways you can be a true friend.

Macaronic Looking to find this word on an Italian dinner menu topped with cheese? You won’t. (But these are the words you do need to know at an Italian restaurant.) Think you can guess what it means? It actually refers to when someone mixes two different languages together like, “I vogilio a side of meatballs with my macaronic per favore…I’m saying it incorrecto, aren’t I.” Brush up on your Italian with the 12 Italian phrases everyone should know how to use.

Dongle This sounds like it could be a brand that sells fancy new dog toys, but this is definitely not something you should put on the shopping list for your new puppy. Before you take a trip to PetSmart, find out what a dongle actually is. It's actually a piece of hardware that connects a computer to another device. You may use a dongle on a regular basis to connect to a digital media player to stream shows or to use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Did you know both were invented by an America actress?

Pronk Wham! Bam! Pronk? Not so much, unless it’s the sound your made when you bonk someone one the head. In fact, there's a scientific reason some words sound funny. Any guesses what pronk could mean? A pronk is a weak or foolish individual, like these dumb criminals who got themselves caught. It is also used as a verb, when referring to antelope and similar animals, that means to leap with an arched back and stiff legs as a form of display or a sign it is threatened.

Abear Not the grizzly, terrifying kind! Like many other words that don't mean what you think they'd mean, this word has nothing to do with animals. We'll give you a second guess. Abear means to endure or put up with, which means you could feasibly say: “I abeared this encounter with a bear!”

Cabotage Let's make one thing clear: Cabotage does not mean to sabotage a taxi driver, which we do not recommend in any circumstance, just as a general tip for safe driving. So what's the real definition? It means the transport of goods and passengers between two places in the same country, or the right to do so. Originally, it only referred to coastal travel between ports, but the definition has expanded to include travel by air, railway, and by road.

Oxter As much as we would love to tell you that oxter is a group of oxen and otters that became friends and peacefully coexist against all odds, that would be a lie. On the bright side, these groups of animals actually do have funny names. Surprises! Oxter has nothing to do with oxen or otters or any kind of animal. Believe it or not, this is an outdated term for “armpit.” Check out more underarm facts you've been too embarrassed to ask about.

Agelast This word does not refer to the fountain of youth. But who needs the fountain of youth when the 50 everyday habits to make you look younger do the job for you? It actually means someone who never laughs, and you definitely don't want to be that person. Keep the giggles going all day long with our best jokes about daily life.



