LoopAll/ShutterstockTwitter answers the question, “what if everyone on the Internet was part of the same Writer’s Workshop, except nobody ever finished any work and the only grades are awarded for snarkiness?” If you’re a word nerd, it can be a thing of beauty. Here, for your nerdy amusement, are our all-time favorite tweets about books, writing, and Shakespeare’s wifi connection. If you identify with the word nerds of the world, I’m sure you’ll also enjoy these hilarious grammar jokes.

The real reason to “have your nose in a book”

If someone says they just love the smell of books, I always want to pull them aside and be like, to be clear, do you know how reading works — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) June 16, 2015

Poetry, explained

We get it poets: things are like other things — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) September 8, 2014

A book lover’s curse

I hope the guy who just cut me off in traffic has his fav book made into a movie & the characters are nothing like he imagined them — lindsey (@Lindzeta) May 7, 2014

The secret ending of Frankenstein

Next: Read 27 of the funniest parenting tweets ever written

The rules of the ring

The first rule of Hobbit Club is there's no tolkien about The Hobbit Club. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 2, 2015

The peril of playing grammar police

I used to love correcting people's grammar until I realized what I loved more was having friends. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 8, 2014

Maybe he’s just offline?

Romeo: check out this cat video

Juliet: omg dead 😂

Juliet: hello

Juliet: romeo

Juliet: i didn't mean literally dead

Juliet: romeo — chuuch (@ch000ch) November 21, 2015

#ReadingGoals

Please stop calling us your "squad" Linda this is book club — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) June 23, 2015

A grammar nerd’s knock-knock joke

Knock Knock

"Who's there?"

To

"To who?"

To *whom — Vsauce (@tweetsauce) January 4, 2015

If you liked that, you’ll probably be down with these 12 smart jokes that make you sound like a genius.

Life reflects art, they say

"Newt Gingrich" sounds like a miserly landlord in a Charles Dickens novel — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 12, 2016

YA lit has changed…

is it me or have the animorphs books gotten really boring pic.twitter.com/q8GL1xqmhk — matt ◉ lubchansky (@Lubchansky) January 12, 2017

How to take an author photo

If you don't touch your face in your author photo, readers might assume you don't have hands. "How did (s)he even write this?" they'll say. — Mike Ingram (@mikeingram00) October 7, 2014

How to flirt in the library

Librarian: can I check you out? Me: sure [spins around] Librarian: I meant your book Me: oh yea, that makes way more sense — DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) January 27, 2015

I see what you did there

Starting a cover band called "A Book" so no one can judge us. Content continues below ad — Terry F (@daemonic3) June 21, 2014

Forsooth, a 404

he was ahead of his time pic.twitter.com/iQNVouihCN — WE Josh (@shatterfront) January 2, 2017

Pride and Pun-manship

I'm gonna write a book about the difficulties of watching Pride and Prejudice dubbed into French. It will be called L'Austen Translation — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 21, 2013

An (un)educated guess

[sees girl reading The Catcher in the Rye]

"Ah I love that book. The way he just [clenches fist] catches all that frickin rye." — David Hughes (@david8hughes) June 1, 2014

My cat’s favorite/least favorite opening line

Dickens: It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Schrödinger: Nice, nice — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) August 24, 2016

Be careful what you capitalize

Capitalization can really change a sentence. Example: I love to eat candy. I love to eat capitalization. — Nathan Usher (@thenatewolf) June 27, 2014

Reading, ‘Riting, and ‘Rassling

my favorite book of the wrestling bible is slamentations — Gary Marriage (@hippieswordfish) December 18, 2015

Common mistake

I'm old enough now that I can't distinguish between the books I read in college and have forgotten, and the ones I just pretended to read. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 19, 2016

Grammar Bee hard

"How did your grammar competition go?"

I losed — dan mentos (@DanMentos) July 16, 2015

Ready for round two, lit lovers? Try these math jokes that only true nerds will appreciate.