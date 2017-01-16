Best Dad Ever Built His Kids—and The Entire Neighborhood—an Incredible Igloo
The winter storm of 1944 made enough snow for wintery masterpiece that got the whole town talking.
Reminisce Extra Magazine
We always waited patiently for that one big storm when there would be enough snow to build our famous igloo. The winter of 1944 produced just such a storm in North Haven, Connecticut.
My father, Larry Dunn, would make a big mound of snow and mold it into the shape of an igloo. Then he sprayed it with water until it had a coating of ice. Next it was our turn to shovel out the inside to make it hollow, being careful not to accidentally poke through to the outside.
Now we were ready for the entrance tunnel. We’d fasten some newspaper next to the hole we’d made in the front of the igloo, and my dad would shovel a smaller mound next to the first, covering up the newspaper. After it was shaped and watered down, we would draw straws to see who would be the one to dig out the tunnel. Most times, we all took a turn. When we reached the newspaper wall, we punched it out, making the igloo complete.
It could usually hold five or six kids, including my sister and me (third from left in picture above). My father’s masterpiece was a real neighborhood conversation piece, and just about every kid around would take a turn playing in it.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
