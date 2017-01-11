When This 4-Year-Old Got in Some Serious Mischief, His Dad Taught Him a Lesson—By Letting the Police Take Him to Jail
After his family moved to Alaska, young Ronald and his brother wanted to find adventure in their new home. One particular adventure got the attention of the local police.
Country Magazine
In 1943, when I was 4 and my brother, Bob, was 6, our parents moved us from the safe confines of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Fairbanks, Alaska, where adventure was never very far away. Getting there was an experience all its own. I was seasick on the SS Aleutian and anxious about the wartime blackouts we had to endure.
Dad bought an old log cabin that had sunk into the tundra from many years of heating. Sitting at the kitchen table, we looked out windows that were even with the ground. The cabin was just a block from the Chena Slough and had to be completely sandbagged during floods.
We arrived in the summer, just in time to revel in the midnight sun. All that sunlight was fantastic for Mom’s vegetable garden. She was pretty casual about Bob’s and my bedtime, too, because working in the garden at midnight tended to throw her timing off.
Dad was a Railway Express agent and Mom was his clerk. That left Bob and me with the run of Fairbanks and the slough.
We usually managed to find some trouble to get into. Once we had a little fire going in the dirt basement of a hotel. We had tried to light a puddle of paint but couldn’t really get a good blaze going. The smoke got pretty bad, though, and when we made our exit a crowd and the police were there to greet us. The policemen took our matches and drove us home.
Mom and Dad were out in the garden, since it was only about 10 p.m. Dad told the police to keep us, and they did! We had a tour of the jail and saw its reprobates and other prisoners before Mom rescued us. I hadn’t turned 5 yet.
As I entered kindergarten, the serious cold began to set in. Would it surprise you to know that I soon left part of my tongue on a metal handrail at school?
I got to go to my first Fur Rendezvous, an annual event that included Eskimo blanket tosses and sled dog races. Our Cub Scout pack won first place for our homemade float: the bed of a flatbed truck carrying a tent, trees, snow and a campfire.
Country Magazine
I think we knew Leonhard Seppala, the famous dogsledder, from church, because Bob and I were taken for a ride with his white Siberian husky dog team one Sunday. At the time I didn’t realize what a legend he was, but I do remember the ride well. We were wrapped in pelts and well sheltered from the freezing, blowing weather.
We moved back to Coeur d’Alene in 1950, but we got one more Alaskan adventure when Leonhard honored us eight years later by paying a visit to Idaho to attend a reunion of former residents of Alaska.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Watch This
More About Funny Stuff
These 6 Hilarious Doodles by Former Presidents Are What Politics Needs Right Now
The president’s pen signs bills into law, affirms declarations of war, and, on occasion, draws happy little fishies. Like anyone else subjected to long, boring meetings, the Big Boss doodles. Here, from the book ‘Presidential Doodles’ by historian David Greenberg, are six essential executive scribbles.