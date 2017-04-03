Their texture makes no sense Arina P Habich/Shutterstock Like any other holiday, Easter is known for some candies that Like any other holiday, Easter is known for some candies that everyone secretly hates . The worst of these is Peeps. First off, they’ve got a hard outer coating of sugar and mysterious food dye, but a gooey, gelatinous inside. Those two things are on completely opposite ends of the food texture spectrum. When combined, all you’re left with is a questionable aesthetic and confusion.

They’re too sticky Tei Sinthip/Shutterstock One does not simply take a bite of a Peep. You violently rip it apart with your teeth because it’s the only way to separate that unbelievably sticky marshmallow. So eating them is basically tearing into cute, innocent chicks and bunnies. Like a monster. Here's why One does not simply take a bite of a Peep. You violently rip it apart with your teeth because it’s the only way to separate that unbelievably sticky marshmallow. So eating them is basically tearing into cute, innocent chicks and bunnies. Like a monster. Here's why bunnies are so popular for Easter

They're little pieces of sugar overload phana sitti/Shutterstock Who would put Splenda on a marshmallow? The creator of Peeps, that’s who, because that’s basically what a Peep is. If can't get enough of the taste, you might need to look into your Who would put Splenda on a marshmallow? The creator of Peeps, that’s who, because that’s basically what a Peep is. If can't get enough of the taste, you might need to look into your sugar addiction

Content continues below ad

They don't actually taste that good Koldunov/Shutterstock Sure, Peeps come in different colors, but those colors all have the same taste: stale goo, even when they’re not actually stale. And if a sizable amount of the Peep-consuming population thinks they taste best when they are stale, they probably just shouldn’t be eaten. Sure, Peeps come in different colors, but those colors all have the same taste: stale goo, even when they’re not actually stale. And if a sizable amount of the Peep-consuming population thinks they taste best when they are stale, they probably just shouldn’t be eaten.

They ruin the good name of marshmallows Roman Prishenko/Shutterstock We don’t give marshmallows enough credit. They are the reason we have s’mores and beloved childhood memories of roasting marshmallows around a campfire. They work as edible glue and impromptu frosting, among other We don’t give marshmallows enough credit. They are the reason we have s’mores and beloved childhood memories of roasting marshmallows around a campfire. They work as edible glue and impromptu frosting, among other surprising uses . So chin up, marshmallows. Don't let those Peeps get you down.

They’re like cockroaches torook/Shutterstock Peeps. Never. Die. They last for months after Easter, and for some reason people will still eat them. You can kill cockroaches with Peeps. Never. Die. They last for months after Easter, and for some reason people will still eat them. You can kill cockroaches with WD-40 , but Peeps? They will still be there. Leering at you. And speaking of leering…

Content continues below ad

They follow you lorrenybell/Shutterstock With their beady, unblinking eyes made out of God knows what. They will not stop staring, silently judging, making you question your life choices—until you devour them mercilessly. Possibly the only good thing about eating Peeps. With their beady, unblinking eyes made out of God knows what. They will not stop staring, silently judging, making you question your life choices—until you devour them mercilessly. Possibly the only good thing about eating Peeps.

They have “pee” in their name Studio C/Shutterstock That alone should make you question your Easter candy choices. That alone should make you question your Easter candy choices.

They have stolen identities And One/Shutterstock Chocolate bunnies actually look like bunnies. Peep bunnies look like poorly conceived snowmen. As for the so-called “chicks,” they’re more like blobs leaning back on a surfboard—or cousins of the poop emoji.

Chocolate bunnies actually look like bunnies. Peep bunnies look like poorly conceived snowmen. As for the so-called “chicks,” they’re more like blobs leaning back on a surfboard—or cousins of the poop emoji.

Content continues below ad