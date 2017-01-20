Did You Know Post-It Notes Were Invented by Accident?
The creation of a very weak adhesive led to a very useful pad of paper.
iStock/piola666
In the late 1960s, a 3M researcher accidentally created a very weak adhesive when he meant to make a strong one. The eureka moment didn’t come until 1974 when Arthur Fry, another 3M scientist, was looking at his hymnal book and wishing he had a bookmark that would attach to the page, but not leave any residue behind.
Six years and several prototypes later, the Post-it Note was introduced to the rest of the world. Soon the colorful paper squares invaded offices and homes everywhere. Post-it Notes have since popped up as plot points in TV shows and movies, and have appeared on fashion runways and in art museums. Here’s what you said about them:
“Every morning my husband writes a love note on a Post-it and sticks it on the coffee pot. I have quite a collection now. I’ve even had to start throwing some away!” -Di Anderson, Grand Junction, CO
“My aunt used Post-it Notes as tags on gifts, as reminders and as stationery. She even stapled them to her purse strap. At her funeral, family and friends wrote their good-byes on Post-it notes and stuck them to her coffin. It was our way of honoring her memory.” -Sheryl Lawrence Slot, Deer Park, TX
“I create my own little flipbook by drawing stick people at the bottom of each square. Flipping through an illustrated Post-it pad reminds me of the Big Little Books I had as a kid.” -Traci Hoopingarner via Facebook
MORE: Here’s how Post-it notes can help you improve your memory.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
