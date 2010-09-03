14 Hilarious Cartoon Puns that Somehow Never Get Old

Our cartoonists know how to pair epic puns with their great artwork in this silly collection. Sadly, we cannot promise these cartoons won't make you groan.

Risky business

02-bullish-customer-service-af-Dan Reynolds for Reader's DigestDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

Subbing in

03-accepting-on-behalf-af-Dan Reynolds for Reader's DigestDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

Take me out to the symphony

04-loaded-bassists-af-Dan Reynolds for Reader's DigestDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

The opposite of snail mail

05-mail-sorting-af-Dan Reynolds for Reader's DigestDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

Common courtesy

09-being-courteous-af-Mary Nadler for Reader's DigestMary Nadler for Reader's Digest

Dating is a dangerous game

10-flirting-with-death-af-John Caldwell for Reader's DigestJohn Caldwell for Reader's Digest

Going in for a ketchup checkup

11-mayo-clinic-af-Felipe Galindo-Feggo for Reader's DigestFelipe Galindo-Feggo for Reader's Digest

We need helium, STAT

13-air-emergency-af-Mark Anderson for Reader's DigestMark Anderson for Reader's Digest

Bet that ruffled her feathers

14-chick-flick-af-Dan Reynolds for Reader's DigestDan Reynolds for Reader's Digest

