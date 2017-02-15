15 Hilarious Things People Actually Believed as Kids

We asked you, and you answered: Enjoy some of the funniest, most bizarre things you believed were true when you were little.

By Morgan Cutolo
View as Slideshow
01-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I ate a watermelon seed, a watermelon would grow in my stomach. –Michelle Bradbury
02-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that people in the past lived in a black and white world because old pictures were only black and white. I even asked my mom how she had a favorite color when she was little, since the only colors to choose from were black and white. –Marianne Baring
03-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I played with my belly button I would pop open. I thought that is where we were sewn together. –Cherith Kintigh

Content continues below ad

04-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that asparagus was made from dinosaurs. The green color of the dinosaur I often saw in a TV commercial and the color of my mom’s asparagus casserole all jumbled together. -LaVerne Cash
05-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that all teachers lived at school. I thought they slept in the classrooms and never went to the bathroom, EVER! –Nadia Cavagliere
06-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that school buses ate the little kids that got on them every morning. I always saw them get picked up, but was never there when they got dropped off. –Patricia Greig King

Content continues below ad

07-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that the clouds floating away were actually the earth rotating. –Uma Devanalli
08-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that when my Dad played the stereo the people singing lived inside of it. I was always curious where they slept, went to the bathroom, and ate. I wanted to pry the speaker open to look inside, but I knew that would get me in a lot of trouble. –Melissa Yingst
09-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that lighting came from the flash of a huge camera in the sky. So, every time I saw lighting I would smile really big. –Jiem Jayno

Content continues below ad

10-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that white cows made white milk and brown cows made chocolate milk. –Stacy Viskocil Stroud
11-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that all dogs were males and all cats were females. I have no idea where I got that idea. –Mercy Langille
12-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if the ice cream truck was playing music, it meant that it was out of ice cream. Thanks, Mom. –Rebecca Ahlgrim

Content continues below ad

13-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I went too high on the swing, I would poke a hole in the sky with my feet. –Sylvia Aldrich
14-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that the moon was made of cheese. –Roger Illies
15-Ridiculous-Things-People-Believed-As-ChildrenNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I ate a lot of carrots I would be able to see in the dark. –Saria Hansen

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.