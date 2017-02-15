Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I ate a watermelon seed, a watermelon would grow in my stomach. –Michelle Bradbury I believed that if I ate a watermelon seed, a watermelon would grow in my stomach. –Michelle Bradbury

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that people in the past lived in a black and white world because old pictures were only black and white. I even asked my mom how she had a favorite color when she was little, since the only colors to choose from were black and white. –Marianne Baring

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I played with my belly button I would pop open. I thought that is where we were sewn together. –Cherith Kintigh

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that asparagus was made from dinosaurs. The green color of the dinosaur I often saw in a TV commercial and the color of my mom's asparagus casserole all jumbled together. -LaVerne Cash

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that all teachers lived at school. I thought they slept in the classrooms and never went to the bathroom, EVER! –Nadia Cavagliere

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that school buses ate the little kids that got on them every morning. I always saw them get picked up, but was never there when they got dropped off. –Patricia Greig King

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that the clouds floating away were actually the earth rotating. –Uma Devanalli

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that when my Dad played the stereo the people singing lived inside of it. I was always curious where they slept, went to the bathroom, and ate. I wanted to pry the speaker open to look inside, but I knew that would get me in a lot of trouble. –Melissa Yingst

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that lighting came from the flash of a huge camera in the sky. So, every time I saw lighting I would smile really big. –Jiem Jayno

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that white cows made white milk and brown cows made chocolate milk. –Stacy Viskocil Stroud

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that all dogs were males and all cats were females. I have no idea where I got that idea. –Mercy Langille

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if the ice cream truck was playing music, it meant that it was out of ice cream. Thanks, Mom. –Rebecca Ahlgrim

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I went too high on the swing, I would poke a hole in the sky with my feet. –Sylvia Aldrich

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that the moon was made of cheese. –Roger Illies

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock I believed that if I ate a lot of carrots I would be able to see in the dark. –Saria Hansen

I believed that if I ate a lot of carrots I would be able to see in the dark. –Saria Hansen

