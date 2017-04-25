1. Just following the crowd

The #unicornfrappuccino is the Instagram equivalent of "what if someone told you to jump off a bridge" — Rob Yeo (@robjyeo) April 24, 2017

2. The perfect Insta takes work

3. All the pretty colors

I had my first #unicornfrappuccino. It was very pretty. But…I felt like I dyed a little inside. #puns — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) April 24, 2017

4. Almost like funfetti. Almost.

The #unicornfrappuccino tastes like a birthday party no one came to. — Forrest Suarez (@ForrrestWasHere) April 20, 2017

5. Paparazzi status

Just walked past someone holding a #unicornfrappuccino…kinda felt starstruck seeing it IRL @Starbucks — Ilana Lauren Dunn (@ilanadunn) April 20, 2017

6. Warning: Do not clean with frappuccino

Got the #unicornfrappuccino today. It was amazing and not to mention super adorable! 😍🦄 pic.twitter.com/cMsvc6PGKm — McKenzie Schroeder (@kenzaay15) April 20, 2017

7. Found its audience

I just took a sip of a unicorn frap and woke up at coachella with green hair. — Robby (@RobbyW63) April 20, 2017

8. Drink or prop?

*buys unicorn 🦄 frap*

*takes pic*

*throws it in the trash where it belongs* — kelp (@slicedmangos) April 19, 2017

9. Worth the 76 grams in a venti?

#UnicornFrappucino detox starts today. Ends in 20 years when all the sugar is finally out of my body. — Hope Jones (@HopeJRC) April 20, 2017

10. But is it cruelty-free?

The Unicorn Frappuccino has 76 grams of sugar and is made of mashed muppets — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) April 20, 2017

11. Finally, a good review (we think)

Starbucks Unicorn Frap tastes like rainbows and butterfly kisses pic.twitter.com/bbG04ScihS — Mr Long (@duhitsraleigh) April 19, 2017

12. The deep questions in life

13. We vote for tie-dye

14. Ever wonder why you never see a real unicorn?

Now I know why God let all the unicorns drown during the Flood. #unicornfrappuccino — Justin Micah Males (@merican1dolator) April 19, 2017

15. Apparently, originality is dead

Starbucks: Aye can I copy your homework?@DutchBros : Yeah i guess, just don't make it obvious.#unicornfrappucino pic.twitter.com/ve3DuUG7bY — DaddySan (@_calev) April 20, 2017

16. Breaking news