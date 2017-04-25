Twitter’s 16 Most Hilarious Reactions to the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino
The swirled drink nearly broke Instagram with brightly colored pictures, but Twitter got real about the taste.
1. Just following the crowd
The #unicornfrappuccino is the Instagram equivalent of "what if someone told you to jump off a bridge"
— Rob Yeo (@robjyeo) April 24, 2017
2. The perfect Insta takes work
"can i see your phone?"
me: "sure. hang on" #unicornfrappuccino #starbucks #unicornfrapp pic.twitter.com/1rN8ruAlDZ
— Just Jason I Guess🌐 (@Disn3yDude) April 19, 2017
3. All the pretty colors
I had my first #unicornfrappuccino. It was very pretty. But…I felt like I dyed a little inside. #puns
— lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) April 24, 2017
4. Almost like funfetti. Almost.
The #unicornfrappuccino tastes like a birthday party no one came to.
— Forrest Suarez (@ForrrestWasHere) April 20, 2017
5. Paparazzi status
Just walked past someone holding a #unicornfrappuccino…kinda felt starstruck seeing it IRL @Starbucks
— Ilana Lauren Dunn (@ilanadunn) April 20, 2017
6. Warning: Do not clean with frappuccino
Got the #unicornfrappuccino today. It was amazing and not to mention super adorable! 😍🦄 pic.twitter.com/cMsvc6PGKm
— McKenzie Schroeder (@kenzaay15) April 20, 2017
7. Found its audience
I just took a sip of a unicorn frap and woke up at coachella with green hair.
— Robby (@RobbyW63) April 20, 2017
8. Drink or prop?
*buys unicorn 🦄 frap*
*takes pic*
*throws it in the trash where it belongs*
— kelp (@slicedmangos) April 19, 2017
9. Worth the 76 grams in a venti?
#UnicornFrappucino detox starts today. Ends in 20 years when all the sugar is finally out of my body.
— Hope Jones (@HopeJRC) April 20, 2017
10. But is it cruelty-free?
The Unicorn Frappuccino has 76 grams of sugar and is made of mashed muppets
— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) April 20, 2017
11. Finally, a good review (we think)
Starbucks Unicorn Frap tastes like rainbows and butterfly kisses pic.twitter.com/bbG04ScihS
— Mr Long (@duhitsraleigh) April 19, 2017
12. The deep questions in life
Ha! Dying 😂 #unicornfrappuccino #starbucks pic.twitter.com/kx1kPoLH2x
— Lauren Staas (@LaurenStaas) April 21, 2017
13. We vote for tie-dye
When you become the Unicorn Frap @Starbucks #unicornfrappuccino #unicorn #frap #frappuccino pic.twitter.com/hubFbN4wmG
— Kaleena Zanders (@KaleenaZ) April 24, 2017
14. Ever wonder why you never see a real unicorn?
Now I know why God let all the unicorns drown during the Flood. #unicornfrappuccino
— Justin Micah Males (@merican1dolator) April 19, 2017
15. Apparently, originality is dead
Starbucks: Aye can I copy your homework?@DutchBros : Yeah i guess, just don't make it obvious.#unicornfrappucino pic.twitter.com/ve3DuUG7bY
— DaddySan (@_calev) April 20, 2017
16. Breaking news
Amid the chaos of the world, one company came forth and decreed "YAS QWEEN" like a mighty thunder #Starbucks #unicornfrappucino pic.twitter.com/tmZcguE4Fg
— Ian Boswell (@ianboswell93) April 18, 2017
