Oleksandr-Rybitskiy/ShutterstockHaven’t you always wondered what that small fifth pocket on your jeans is used for? You may have given up on trying to utilize it since it’s too much of a hassle to try and squeeze your fingers into it to fish something out. Well, today, it doesn’t really serve a purpose, but back in the day, it did.

The small pocket is actually called a watch pocket because it was originally intended as a safe place for men to store their pocket watches. It dates back to Levi’s first ever pair of jeans, which hit the market in 1879. Levi’s were, and still are, quality made jeans. Here are other ways you can spot high quality clothes.

The Levi Strauss blog also pointed out that originally, there were only four pockets on a pair of blue jeans, the watch pocket included.

“The first blue jeans had four pockets—only one in back and, in the front, two plus the small, watch pocket,” the blog stated.

So, now you know. And the next time you find yourself trying to look cool by standing nonchalantly with your thumb hooked in that small pocket, know that it was originally used to store a pocket watch. Want to look good in your jeans? Here is how to find the best jeans for your body type.