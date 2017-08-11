Cramping my style

Thank you cards will be the death of me. #LeftyProbs #HandCrampedForLife 😅 — erika sanchez (@erika_sanchez17) June 14, 2016

Cut it out

Watching me try to use scissors with my right hand is laughable. Kindergarteners do it better. #LeftyProbs — rachel mead (@itsMEaaad) May 12, 2017

Bathroom hack

I moved the toothbrush stand from the right of the sink to the left to accommodate a #lefthanded person. #PeaceBeginsAtHome pic.twitter.com/sYw6yNSzy4 — Shannon P. Laws (@SPLaws) July 30, 2017

The cup is half empty

The #1 feature I want in my next car is a cup holder on the left of the drivers side. #leftyprobs #ineedtogettomycoffeewithoutwrecking 🚗☕️ — LuAnne McGuire (@LuAnne356) April 14, 2017

Batter up—or not

Having to go to several stores just to find a lefty baseball glove. @LeftyProbs — Jordan Lile (@JPhilipLile87) February 22, 2012

Luck of the Lefty

No better feeling than walking into class to your assigned seat and it actually be a lefty desk #leftyprobs — ♏️elissa (@Soup_16) January 26, 2017

Smudge City

There is nothing more infuriating than being left handed and trying to write neatly w/o smudging the hell out of the ink. It's impossible. — Erin O'Neil (@Erin_ONeil5) August 8, 2017

What nightmares are made of

The worst fear for a lefty is going to a classroom full of right handed desks #leftyprobs — crystal (@miss_crystalkay) September 8, 2016

Hey, it’s legible

"How can you write sideways??" Most common question asked #leftyprobs — Kimberly Anne (@kimberlytaberos) August 24, 2016

Cuppa Joe for Righties

I got a beautiful engraved coffee cup as a bridesmaid gift. But I'm left handed and can't see/read it while using it. #leftyprobs — Lo Lately (@fromwinetovino) August 6, 2016

The coffee struggle is real…

This is great and all, but totally for right handed drinking. Fail. #LeftyProbs pic.twitter.com/lSWoH4qrkH — Jeff, Son of Karl (@Jeff_CCTuba) June 30, 2016

Here we go loopdie-loop…

So apparently I, as a lefty, put my belt on "backwards" because I put it through on the right.#thoughteveryonedidthat? #guessnot — Bella Grace (@theBardenBella) September 12, 2012

I didn’t want tuna, anyway

Although I'm able to do most things with my right hand, being a lefty and trying to use a can opener is still a real bitch — Lauren Hayman (@LaurenKelsey_) July 25, 2017

They must not be doctors, though….