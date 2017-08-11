14 Hilarious Tweets Only Left-Handers Will Truly Understand
International Lefthanders Day, on August 13, celebrates lefties around the globe, and also raises awareness of the daily issues lefties face as they navigate a world designed for "righties." Here are 14 hilarious tweets that only Southpaws will understand!
Cramping my style
Thank you cards will be the death of me. #LeftyProbs #HandCrampedForLife 😅
— erika sanchez (@erika_sanchez17) June 14, 2016
Here’s why some people are left-handed.
Cut it out
Watching me try to use scissors with my right hand is laughable. Kindergarteners do it better. #LeftyProbs
— rachel mead (@itsMEaaad) May 12, 2017
Bathroom hack
I moved the toothbrush stand from the right of the sink to the left to accommodate a #lefthanded person. #PeaceBeginsAtHome pic.twitter.com/sYw6yNSzy4
— Shannon P. Laws (@SPLaws) July 30, 2017
The cup is half empty
The #1 feature I want in my next car is a cup holder on the left of the drivers side. #leftyprobs #ineedtogettomycoffeewithoutwrecking 🚗☕️
— LuAnne McGuire (@LuAnne356) April 14, 2017
Batter up—or not
Having to go to several stores just to find a lefty baseball glove. @LeftyProbs
— Jordan Lile (@JPhilipLile87) February 22, 2012
Check out the myths and facts about lefties.
Luck of the Lefty
No better feeling than walking into class to your assigned seat and it actually be a lefty desk #leftyprobs
— ♏️elissa (@Soup_16) January 26, 2017
Smudge City
There is nothing more infuriating than being left handed and trying to write neatly w/o smudging the hell out of the ink. It's impossible.
— Erin O'Neil (@Erin_ONeil5) August 8, 2017
What nightmares are made of
The worst fear for a lefty is going to a classroom full of right handed desks #leftyprobs
— crystal (@miss_crystalkay) September 8, 2016
Hey, it’s legible
"How can you write sideways??" Most common question asked #leftyprobs
— Kimberly Anne (@kimberlytaberos) August 24, 2016
Cuppa Joe for Righties
I got a beautiful engraved coffee cup as a bridesmaid gift. But I'm left handed and can't see/read it while using it. #leftyprobs
— Lo Lately (@fromwinetovino) August 6, 2016
Don’t miss the surprising benefits of being left-handed.
The coffee struggle is real…
This is great and all, but totally for right handed drinking. Fail. #LeftyProbs pic.twitter.com/lSWoH4qrkH
— Jeff, Son of Karl (@Jeff_CCTuba) June 30, 2016
Here we go loopdie-loop…
So apparently I, as a lefty, put my belt on "backwards" because I put it through on the right.#thoughteveryonedidthat? #guessnot
— Bella Grace (@theBardenBella) September 12, 2012
I didn’t want tuna, anyway
Although I'm able to do most things with my right hand, being a lefty and trying to use a can opener is still a real bitch
— Lauren Hayman (@LaurenKelsey_) July 25, 2017
They must not be doctors, though….
When I see pictures of perfect handwriting I always assume they're right handed people bc there are never any smudges #leftyprobs
— The Kentinator (@ReillyKent) May 1, 2017
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.