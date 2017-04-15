good comedy ends in marriage—and a good marriage should be full of comedy. Whether you are the bride or groom, a best man or maid of honor, or simply the sort of friend or relative who can't resist the chance to speak your heart and mind (that is, drunk), the greatest gift you can bring to any wedding ceremony is a well-rehearsed wedding speech that is light, fun, and hopeful. Leave the tired gags about bossy wives or disloyal husbands at the door, and peg your thoughts instead to that one form of humor all wedding guests can revel in: stupid, stupid puns. (While you're at it, don't miss these even funnier jokes about married life .) Below, find 26 short wedding puns guaranteed to make even grandma laugh—plus a smattering of funny marriage quotes that don't once use the phrase "mother-in-law" to get a laugh. Congratulations, and cheers!

14 speech-worthy wedding puns for any crowd: Karma3/Shutterstock Did you hear about the two spiders who just got engaged? I hear they met on the web. Did you hear about the two spiders who just got engaged? I hear they met on the web.

Karma3/Shutterstock Two cannon balls got married this morning. I hear they’re already expecting BBs. Two cannon balls got married this morning. I hear they’re already expecting BBs.

Karma3/Shutterstock Did you hear about the two cell phones who got married? The reception was terrific. Did you hear about the two cell phones who got married? The reception was terrific.

Karma3/Shutterstock Two florists recently got married. It was an arranged marriage. Two florists recently got married. It was an arranged marriage.

Karma3/Shutterstock I just saw two nuclear technicians getting married. The bride was radiant and the groom was glowing. I just saw two nuclear technicians getting married. The bride was radiant and the groom was glowing.

Karma3/Shutterstock Marriage is becoming more and more progressive. I hear two scoutmasters decided to tie the knot. Marriage is becoming more and more progressive. I hear two scoutmasters decided to tie the knot.

Karma3/Shutterstock Did you hear about the notebook who married a pencil? She finally found Mr. Write. Did you hear about the notebook who married a pencil? She finally found Mr. Write.

Karma3/Shutterstock Do you know why the King of Hearts married the Queen of Hearts? They were perfectly suited to each other. Do you know why the King of Hearts married the Queen of Hearts? They were perfectly suited to each other.

Karma3/Shutterstock Did you hear about the bald man who married his comb? He promised, “I’ll never part with it!” Did you hear about the bald man who married his comb? He promised, “I’ll never part with it!”

Karma3/Shutterstock Ladies and gentlemen, it's been a very emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers. Ladies and gentlemen, it's been a very emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers.

Karma3/Shutterstock It's been ten years since the invisible man married the invisible woman. Their kids are nothing to look at either. It's been ten years since the invisible man married the invisible woman. Their kids are nothing to look at either.

Karma3/Shutterstock Why did Comic Sans break up with Times New Roman? He just wasn’t her type. Why did Comic Sans break up with Times New Roman? He just wasn’t her type.

Karma3/Shutterstock Unfortunately, the jumper cables are getting a divorce. They just didn’t have that spark. Unfortunately, the jumper cables are getting a divorce. They just didn’t have that spark.

Karma3/Shutterstock Sadly, hydrogen and helium broke things off. But they still think of each other periodically. Sadly, hydrogen and helium broke things off. But they still think of each other periodically.

12 speech-worthy wedding quotes for any crowd: Karma3/Shutterstock "To keep your marriage brimming with love in the wedding cup, whenever you're wrong, admit it; whenever you’re right, shut up." —Ogden Nash "To keep your marriage brimming with love in the wedding cup, whenever you're wrong, admit it; whenever you’re right, shut up." —Ogden Nash

Karma3/Shutterstock "You don’t need to be on the same wavelength to succeed in marriage. You just need to be able to ride each other’s waves." —Toni Sciarra Poynter "You don’t need to be on the same wavelength to succeed in marriage. You just need to be able to ride each other’s waves." —Toni Sciarra Poynter

Karma3/Shutterstock "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, and always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, and always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin

Karma3/Shutterstock "A long marriage is two people trying to dance a duet and two solos at the same time." —Anne Taylor Fleming "A long marriage is two people trying to dance a duet and two solos at the same time." —Anne Taylor Fleming

Karma3/Shutterstock "A dress that zips up the back will bring a husband and wife together." —James H. Boren "A dress that zips up the back will bring a husband and wife together." —James H. Boren

Karma3/Shutterstock "Love is a lot like a backache; It doesn't show up on X-Rays, But you know it's there." —George Burns "Love is a lot like a backache; It doesn't show up on X-Rays, But you know it's there." —George Burns

Karma3/Shutterstock "Marriage is like vitamins: We supplement each other's minimum daily requirements." —Kathy Mohnke "Marriage is like vitamins: We supplement each other's minimum daily requirements." —Kathy Mohnke

Karma3/Shutterstock "I think men who have a pierced ear are better prepared for marriage. They've experienced pain and bought jewelry." —Rita Rudner "I think men who have a pierced ear are better prepared for marriage. They've experienced pain and bought jewelry." —Rita Rudner

Karma3/Shutterstock "A good wife always forgives her husband when she's wrong." —Milton Berle "A good wife always forgives her husband when she's wrong." —Milton Berle

Karma3/Shutterstock "Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight." —Phyllis Diller "Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight." —Phyllis Diller

Karma3/Shutterstock "Love is sharing your popcorn." —Charles Schulz "Love is sharing your popcorn." —Charles Schulz

Karma3/Shutterstock "To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with." – Mark Twain

