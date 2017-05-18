The 10 Funniest Lines Ever from Celebrity Commencement Speeches
When celebs address a graduating class, you can expect some LOL moments. These golden nuggets of humor were as appreciated as the pearls of wisdom.
Great openingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Friends, Romans, countrymen: Lend me your beers." —Amy Poehler at Harvard University, 2011. Great opening, right? For more laughs, check out the opening line of this one.
Funny because it's trueTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You are graduating from college. That means that this is the first day of the last day of your life. No, that's wrong. This is the last day of the first day of school. Nope, that's worse. This is a day." —Andy Samberg at Harvard University, 2012. You can find more funny true stories here.
Good advice for the talkativeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You're a good kid, but you need to learn when to stop talking." —John Green on the best advice ever given to him, at the Kenyon College, 2016. Thank you, John Green, for making us laugh, instead of cry this time!
Content continues below ad
Good advice, but only if it appliesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Now I usually try not to give advice. Information, yes, advice, no. But, what has worked for me may not work for you. Well, take for instance what has worked for me. Wigs. Tight clothes. Push-up bras." —Dolly Parton at the University of Tennessee, 2009
Good advice if you trust your sourceTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Celebrities give too much advice, and people listen to it too much. In Hollywood, we all think we're these wise advice givers, and most of us have no education whatsoever." —Mindy Kaling at Harvard Law School, 2014. But seriously, Kaling has some great advice for teens.
Don't try this at home, kidsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "To those of you who received honors, awards, and distinctions, I say well done. And to the C students, I say you too, can be president of the United States." —George W. Bush at Southern Methodist University 2015.
Content continues below ad
Make your parents proudTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "No doubt some of you will turn out to be crooks! But white-collar stuff—Wall Street, ya' know, that type of thing—crimes committed by people with self-esteem! Stuff a parent can still be proud of in a weird way." —Jim Carrey at Maharishi University of Management, 2014. Of course, Jim Carrey's not only funny, but inspirational too.
Learn to multitaskTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Now before we get started, I just want a little bit of business, ah, out of courtesy. If anyone here has a cell phone, please take a moment to make sure it's turned on. I wouldn't want anyone to miss a text or a tweet while I'm giving my speech." —Stephen Colbert at the University of Virginia, 2013. For more of Colbert's wit, check out the 14 best-ever Colbert lines.
Tell the truth 'til it hurtsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "As... my mother used to say, 'You know I'll always love you but there are times when I certainly won't like you.'" —Hillary Rodham Clinton at Wellesley College, 1969
Content continues below ad
Tell the truth 'til it's funnyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "That's the whole ballgame. Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. And here there is Liberty." —President Donald J. Trump at Liberty College, 2017
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Funny Jokes
17 Sick Presidential Burns to Steal on “National Presidential Joke Day”
On August 11, 1984, President Ronald Reagan was conducting a sound check for a radio program. “My fellow Americans,” he said, “I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” The joke was on him: The microphone was live and the entire world heard his words. Thus began National Presidential Joke day. Here are more jokes by and about presidents.
17 Light Bulb Jokes That Make You Sound Smart
A smart light bulb joke: Is there such an animal? Indeed, there is! This breed of gag is known by its world-weary insouciance, obscure literary references, snarky jabs at intellectuals, and the need for the joke teller to look up words like insouciance before using them.
Must Watch: Wacky German Video of Two Guys Giving Birth (Sort Of)
In a contest of pain tolerance, who has the higher threshold: Men or women? Men slam into each other playing football. Women go through child labor. Men beat each other up in mixed martial arts. WOMEN GO THROUGH CHILD LABOR. In case you’re … Read More