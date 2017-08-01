25 Corny Jokes Everyone Will Laugh at to Celebrate National Tell a Joke Day
No kidding: You're going to love this cheesy collection of puns and one-liners—they're ideal for celebrating National Tell a Joke Day on August 16.
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Funny Jokes
17 Sick Presidential Burns to Steal on “National Presidential Joke Day”
On August 11, 1984, President Ronald Reagan was conducting a sound check for a radio program. “My fellow Americans,” he said, “I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” The joke was on him: The microphone was live and the entire world heard his words. Thus began National Presidential Joke day. Here are more jokes by and about presidents.
17 Light Bulb Jokes That Make You Sound Smart
A smart light bulb joke: Is there such an animal? Indeed, there is! This breed of gag is known by its world-weary insouciance, obscure literary references, snarky jabs at intellectuals, and the need for the joke teller to look up words like insouciance before using them.