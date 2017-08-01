Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A ham sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer, bartender says "sorry, we don't serve food here." Belly up to some A ham sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer, bartender says "sorry, we don't serve food here." Belly up to some more bar jokes, here

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why did the Clydesdale give the pony a glass of water? Because he was a little horse.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What do you call an alligator detective? An investi-gator.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com There are two muffins baking in the oven. One muffin says to the other, "Phew, is it getting hot in here or is it just me?" The other muffin says, "AAAAHHH!! A TALKING MUFFIN!"

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why shouldn't you write with a broken pencil? Because it's pointless.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What's the difference between the bird flu and the swine flu? One requires tweetment and the other an oinkment.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com After a crime, a detective noted that he thought it was foul play. The other detective said, "You mean, he was playing with birds?"

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What's brown and sticky? A stick.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What did the policeman say to his bellybutton? You're under a vest.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why do people say "break a leg" when you go on stage? Because every play has a cast.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What kind of ghost has the best hearing? The eeriest.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why are there gates around cemeteries? Because people are dying to get in.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over a bay, they would be bagels.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When do computers overheat? When they need to vent.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What kind of music do planets like? Neptunes.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Where can you buy chicken broth in bulk? The stock market.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com How do rabbits travel? By hareplanes.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com How do you tell if a vampire is sick? By how much he is coffin.

