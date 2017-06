Photodynamic therapy for acne Via Real Self Photodynamic therapy (PDT) uses drugs make skin cells more sensitive to light, then activates it with lights or lasers that kill the acne bacteria and help shrink oil glands. This patient went through two PDT treatments, activated with Blu-U blue light at Photodynamic therapy (PDT) uses drugs make skin cells more sensitive to light, then activates it with lights or lasers that kill the acne bacteria and help shrink oil glands. This patient went through two PDT treatments, activated with Blu-U blue light at Celibre Medical Corporation . She also used a 30% glycolic acid peel to improve skin texture. At home, she used Celibre products: a face wash with 5 percent glycolic acid and 2 percent salicylic acid; oil-free moisturizer; and 2 percent salicylic acid toning pads. After three months, these were her results.

Laser treatment for acne Via Real Self Over six months, this patient received nine Aramis laser treatments, three 30% glycolic acid peels, and nine Blu-U treatments. He also used Celibre face wash, oil-free moisturizer, and toning pads.

PDT and Fraxel for acne Via Real Self This patient coated his skin with Levulan, which made his skin more sensitive to light, for three hours before PDT, says Sabrina Fabi, MD. Next, four different lasers and light sources activated the medicine to treat his acne and fade acne scars. Dr. Fabi also combined a pulsed dye laser, which eased the redness of scars, with a Fraxel re:store laser to even out the skin. These are his results after nine months of PDT and seven months of the laser and Fraxel.

Chemical peels for acne scars Via Celibre This patient received ten laser treatments, eight Blu-U blue light treatments, and three chemical peels from Celibre Medical. After six months, she had these results.

Hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation Via Celibre This patient used a Celibre 8 percent liquid hydroquinone, which helps lighten the skin, between two and three months to reduce her hyperpigmentation from melasma.

PDT and at-home treatments for acne Via Real Self Just four visits to Eric Schweiger, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group gave this patient these results. Dr. Schweiger did photodynamic therapy with a blue LED light to fight her inflammatory acne. He couldn't share specifics but says his patients also usually use oral and topical antibiotics, along with topical retinoids.

