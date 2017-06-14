Amazing Skin Transformations That Will Make You Run to Your Dermatologist
These before-and-after photos prove why a dermatologist is totally worth it.
Photodynamic therapy for acneVia Real SelfPhotodynamic therapy (PDT) uses drugs make skin cells more sensitive to light, then activates it with lights or lasers that kill the acne bacteria and help shrink oil glands. This patient went through two PDT treatments, activated with Blu-U blue light at Celibre Medical Corporation. She also used a 30% glycolic acid peel to improve skin texture. At home, she used Celibre products: a face wash with 5 percent glycolic acid and 2 percent salicylic acid; oil-free moisturizer; and 2 percent salicylic acid toning pads. After three months, these were her results.
Laser treatment for acneVia Real SelfOver six months, this patient received nine Aramis laser treatments, three 30% glycolic acid peels, and nine Blu-U treatments. He also used Celibre face wash, oil-free moisturizer, and toning pads. Learn more tricks dermatologists use to treat acne.
PDT and Fraxel for acneVia Real SelfThis patient coated his skin with Levulan, which made his skin more sensitive to light, for three hours before PDT, says Sabrina Fabi, MD. Next, four different lasers and light sources activated the medicine to treat his acne and fade acne scars. Dr. Fabi also combined a pulsed dye laser, which eased the redness of scars, with a Fraxel re:store laser to even out the skin. These are his results after nine months of PDT and seven months of the laser and Fraxel.
Chemical peels for acne scarsVia CelibreThis patient received ten laser treatments, eight Blu-U blue light treatments, and three chemical peels from Celibre Medical. After six months, she had these results. Find out more ways to treat acne scars.
Hydroquinone for hyperpigmentationVia CelibreThis patient used a Celibre 8 percent liquid hydroquinone, which helps lighten the skin, between two and three months to reduce her hyperpigmentation from melasma.
PDT and at-home treatments for acneVia Real SelfJust four visits to Eric Schweiger, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group gave this patient these results. Dr. Schweiger did photodynamic therapy with a blue LED light to fight her inflammatory acne. He couldn’t share specifics but says his patients also usually use oral and topical antibiotics, along with topical retinoids. Don't miss these other effective ways to get rid of acne.
Hydroquinone for melasmaVia CelibreAfter using Celibre medicated pads with 8 percent liquid hydroquinone, this patient’s hyperpigmentation faded after 60 to 90 days.
