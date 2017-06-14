PDT and Fraxel for acne

Via Real Self

This patient coated his skin with Levulan, which made his skin more sensitive to light, for three hours before PDT, says Sabrina Fabi, MD. Next, four different lasers and light sources activated the medicine to treat his acne and fade acne scars. Dr. Fabi also combined a pulsed dye laser, which eased the redness of scars, with a Fraxel re:store laser to even out the skin. These are his results after nine months of PDT and seven months of the laser and Fraxel.