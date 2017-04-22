The Acne Treatments Dermatologists Use On Themselves

Content continues below ad

They limit "breakout foods"

You might not think twice about adding cheese to your turkey sandwich or dousing a salad with creamy dressing, but dermatologists do. "There is a very strong correlation between consuming dairy products such as milk or yogurt and skin breakouts and aging," says Dr. Lee. "This is due to the farming methods, as hormones such as progesterone and insulin growth factors can make their way into the milk, leading to inflammation, which is a trigger for rosacea and other skin issues."

Elevated levels of the hormone cortisol (also referred to as the stress hormone) are also very destructive to the body, adds Dr. Perricone. Elevated cortisol levels cause an increase in blood sugar, which in turn causes an instant response from our cells as they enter an extreme pro-inflammatory mode. Because acne is a systemic, inflammatory disease, any increase in inflammation will result in an increase in the length and severity of the outbreak.

One likely culprit? Coffee—of any variety! Turns out that coffee contains several organic acids that affect blood sugar and cortisol levels. And guess what, it's not specifically because of the caffeine! Drink a cup of decaffeinated coffee at 8 AM and your cortisol levels will still be measurable at 10 PM—the same effects as a cup of regular coffee. Make the swap to green tea for clearer skin and so many other health benefits.