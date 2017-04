The Acne Treatments Dermatologists Use On Themselves

They go under the needle Mckyartstudio/Shutterstock You've got a big date or an important presentation in two days and wham: A ginormous red pimple takes up residence in a not-so-obscure place on your face. Put down the DIY recipe and You've got a big date or an important presentation in two days and wham: A ginormous red pimple takes up residence in a not-so-obscure place on your face. Put down the DIY recipe and don't even think about manhandling it . Schedule an appointment with your dermatologist STAT. "If a zit arises before I have an important event, and I need it to be GONE in 24 hours, I'll reach for a cortisone injection which I inject directly into the culprit," admits Dr. Lee, who is, after all, Dr. Pimple Popper . Dr. Schweiger is also a friend to the cortisone injection. It's the quickest way to bring down inflammation from an oncoming blemish in about 24 hours."

They shine a light Victoria Shapiro/Shutterstock If their acne gets a bit more serious and they need some additional expert muscle to clear up a breakout, Dr. Schweiger will head into his office for photodynamic therapy . "I'm a big fan of this therapy, which uses a blue light to activate a medication called 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA)," he says. "It shrinks the sebaceous, or oil-producing glands of the skin, which in turn reduces acne by decreasing the amount of oil in each pore."

They turn to peels guruXOX/Shutterstock Chemical peels come in a Chemical peels come in a range of strengths , from mild over-the-counter versions to deep in-office treatments. They can correct acne, age spots, discoloration, tone, fine lines, freckles, melasma, sun damage, and more, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). For acne, consider an at-home peel, which tends to have the same ingredients as in-office peels but at much lower concentrations, such as Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel and Exuviance Daily Acne Peel . At-home peels take about 10 minutes—you apply gel or pads to the area, and then wash it off. "Doing lighter peels on a regular basis is wonderful because the lighter the peel, the less down time there is," Dr. Lee. And when done regularly, it can keep pores clear. These are the myths about large pores that will change your face.

They fight everyday germs successo images/Shutterstock When it comes to prevention, this strategy is simple but critical. While we understand that pretty much anything the public touches—ATMs, door handles, subways—is a breeding ground for acne-causing germs, dermatologists know that your personal items are also a bacteria battleground. "I regularly wipe down my cell phone with an alcohol swab to kill any potential bacteria lurking on it," Dr. Schweiger says. "Since cell phones touch your face, you want to make sure they're clean." The same goes for your hands, which are constantly all over your face without your realizing it. "I wash my hands any time I've touched anywhere you might find the P. Acnes bacteria living," he adds. Here are some other very compelling health reasons to wipe down your electronics

They limit "breakout foods" SageElyse/Shutterstock You might not think twice about adding cheese to your turkey sandwich or dousing a salad with creamy dressing, but dermatologists do. "There is a very strong correlation between consuming dairy products such as milk or yogurt and skin breakouts and aging," says Dr. Lee. "This is due to the farming methods, as hormones such as progesterone and insulin growth factors can make their way into the milk, leading to inflammation, which is a trigger for rosacea and other skin issues." Elevated levels of the hormone cortisol (also referred to as the stress hormone) are also very destructive to the body, adds Dr. Perricone. Elevated cortisol levels cause an increase in blood sugar, which in turn causes an instant response from our cells as they enter an extreme pro-inflammatory mode. Because acne is a systemic, inflammatory disease, any increase in inflammation will result in an increase in the length and severity of the outbreak. One likely culprit? Coffee—of any variety! Turns out that coffee contains several organic acids that affect blood sugar and cortisol levels. And guess what, it's not specifically because of the caffeine! Drink a cup of decaffeinated coffee at 8 AM and your cortisol levels will still be measurable at 10 PM—the same effects as a cup of regular coffee. Make the swap to green tea for clearer skin and so many other health benefits.



