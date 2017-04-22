The Acne Treatments Dermatologists Use On Themselves
Even skin-care experts occasionally suffer from a breakout, but the difference between them and us? They've got the big guns. "What are those?" or "what would my dermatologist do?" you ask? Read on to find out.
They hit it with chemical weaponsAfrica Studio/ShutterstockTo tackle a flare-up at home, dermatologists don't head to the corner drugstore. Instead, they use Rx-strength treatments (that you can order online). "I use our Vanish Spot Treatment, which contains a potent blend of salicylic acid and other pore-clearing ingredients," says Eric Schweiger, MD, New York Dermatologist and founder of Schweiger Dermatology Group. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that's FDA-approved to unclog pores. "It goes on clear so can be applied during the day." For really painful red pimples, Sandra Lee, MD, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, reaches for a topical corticosteroid and/or a topical acne spot treatment with benzoyl peroxide, like her SLMD Spot Treatment. Benzoyl peroxide works by killing P. acnes bacteria, which causes acne, and by preventing pores from becoming blocked over time. (Don't miss Dr. Pimple Popper's best acne-fighting advice.) For daily prevention, Nicholas Perricone, MD, board-certified dermatologist, nutritionist and founder of PerriconeMD, recommends using a with a superstar blend of five acne-fighting ingredients: alpha lipoic acid, DMAE, glycolic acid, zinc, and salicylic acid. "This keeps skin fresh and clean and prevents build-up of excess oils," he explains. You can find these ingredients in PerriconeMD's Intensive Pore Treatment. These are the sneaky reasons you could be breaking out.
They go under the needleMckyartstudio/ShutterstockYou've got a big date or an important presentation in two days and wham: A ginormous red pimple takes up residence in a not-so-obscure place on your face. Put down the DIY recipe and don't even think about manhandling it. Schedule an appointment with your dermatologist STAT. "If a zit arises before I have an important event, and I need it to be GONE in 24 hours, I'll reach for a cortisone injection which I inject directly into the culprit," admits Dr. Lee, who is, after all, Dr. Pimple Popper. Dr. Schweiger is also a friend to the cortisone injection. It's the quickest way to bring down inflammation from an oncoming blemish in about 24 hours."
They shine a lightVictoria Shapiro/ShutterstockIf their acne gets a bit more serious and they need some additional expert muscle to clear up a breakout, Dr. Schweiger will head into his office for photodynamic therapy. "I'm a big fan of this therapy, which uses a blue light to activate a medication called 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA)," he says. "It shrinks the sebaceous, or oil-producing glands of the skin, which in turn reduces acne by decreasing the amount of oil in each pore."
Content continues below ad
They turn to peelsguruXOX/ShutterstockChemical peels come in a range of strengths, from mild over-the-counter versions to deep in-office treatments. They can correct acne, age spots, discoloration, tone, fine lines, freckles, melasma, sun damage, and more, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). For acne, consider an at-home peel, which tends to have the same ingredients as in-office peels but at much lower concentrations, such as Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel and Exuviance Daily Acne Peel. At-home peels take about 10 minutes—you apply gel or pads to the area, and then wash it off. "Doing lighter peels on a regular basis is wonderful because the lighter the peel, the less down time there is," Dr. Lee. And when done regularly, it can keep pores clear. These are the myths about large pores that will change your face.
They fight everyday germssuccesso images/ShutterstockWhen it comes to prevention, this strategy is simple but critical. While we understand that pretty much anything the public touches—ATMs, door handles, subways—is a breeding ground for acne-causing germs, dermatologists know that your personal items are also a bacteria battleground. "I regularly wipe down my cell phone with an alcohol swab to kill any potential bacteria lurking on it," Dr. Schweiger says. "Since cell phones touch your face, you want to make sure they're clean." The same goes for your hands, which are constantly all over your face without your realizing it. "I wash my hands any time I've touched anywhere you might find the P. Acnes bacteria living," he adds. Here are some other very compelling health reasons to wipe down your electronics.
They limit "breakout foods"SageElyse/ShutterstockYou might not think twice about adding cheese to your turkey sandwich or dousing a salad with creamy dressing, but dermatologists do. "There is a very strong correlation between consuming dairy products such as milk or yogurt and skin breakouts and aging," says Dr. Lee. "This is due to the farming methods, as hormones such as progesterone and insulin growth factors can make their way into the milk, leading to inflammation, which is a trigger for rosacea and other skin issues."
Elevated levels of the hormone cortisol (also referred to as the stress hormone) are also very destructive to the body, adds Dr. Perricone. Elevated cortisol levels cause an increase in blood sugar, which in turn causes an instant response from our cells as they enter an extreme pro-inflammatory mode. Because acne is a systemic, inflammatory disease, any increase in inflammation will result in an increase in the length and severity of the outbreak.
One likely culprit? Coffee—of any variety! Turns out that coffee contains several organic acids that affect blood sugar and cortisol levels. And guess what, it's not specifically because of the caffeine! Drink a cup of decaffeinated coffee at 8 AM and your cortisol levels will still be measurable at 10 PM—the same effects as a cup of regular coffee. Make the swap to green tea for clearer skin and so many other health benefits.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.