Understand what age spots are iStock/Manuel Faba OrtegaThroughout your lifetime, you're bound to develop new freckles, moles, and discoloration, including age spots. Your task is knowing what they are and the differences between each. "Age spots can refer to a variety of skin lesions that develop with age and/or cumulative sun exposure," says Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, board-certified dermatologist of the Connecticut Dermatology Group. "Sun freckles or liver spots are tan or brown, flat lesions on sun-exposed areas," she explains.

Make sure your spots aren't malignant iStock/AnagrammIt's completely normal to notice age spots form on your body as you age, but are they signs of skin cancer the way new moles can be? The scary fact is: Yes, age spots definitely can be cancerous, and therefore require long-term monitoring for any warning signs and changes. "Lentigines (aka age spots) are benign growths that aren't dangerous," says Dr. Robinson. "However, if any new spot appears on the skin or a lesion is changing in size, shape, color, or becoming symptomatic in terms or itching or bleeding, it should be evaluated by a dermatologist as these can be signals or skin cancer." Check out this refresher on how to do a mole check.

Investigate treatment options iStock/Thomas_EyeDesignDeveloping age spots can understandably cause you to have newfound insecurities. Are people staring at the discoloration? Do the spots make you look older than you are? (The answers are no and no. We promise.) But since we're always our own harshest critic, instead of constantly focusing on them and trying to cover them up with heavy foundation, it can be helpful to explore the many effective treatment options available both over the counter and at a dermatologist's office. "They [age spots] can be treated several different ways; prescription strength retinol, chemical peels, or laser treatments," says Julie Russak, MD, board-certified dermatologist of the Russak Dermatology Clinic in New York City. (Here's how to use makeup to fake perfect skin.)

Consider microneedling as a solution iStock/VolodymyrVYou may have heard of the benefits of microneedling, also called collagen induction therapy, for anti-aging. And, it turns out that it's also excellent at treating age spots. "Microneedling with platelet­ rich plasma (PRP) is also a great procedure," says Dr. Russak. "Microneedling creates 'injury' to the skin, therefore tricking the body into healing itself, and creates direct channels for the PRP, which regenerates healthy, new skin tissue," Dr. Russak explains. "These growth factors then stimulate stem cells within your skin activating new, healthy tissue." Basically, by doing microneedling, you can intentionally damage your skin on a microscopic level, in order to force new, healthy, and bright skin to regrow.

Research if a laser is right for you iStock/visualspaceThere are a range of lasers that doctors use to treat brown spots. Dr. Russak recommends Intense Pulse Lights (IPL), which is not technically a laser. "IPL is a non­invasive treatment that delivers a spectral range of light to address hyper­pigmentation, sun damage, and redness," she says. "Each wavelength used is unique to a specific problem. The device relies on pulsed­ dye energy to pick up the brown, red, and pink pigment in brown spots, broken capillaries, scars, and redness to even skin tone," Dr. Russak says. Find out more about laser types and their differences.

Consider your treatment's downtime iStock/lechatnoirAs much as we all wish we could waltz out of our derm's office with renewed, perfectly youthful skin, you'll want to time your treatment so you're not doing it the day before a big event—or possibly even weeks before, especially if you're being treated with a fraxelated laser. "There is a little bit of downtime for laser treatment of brown spots," says Dr. Robinson. "With spot treatment, the brown spots will become crusty and peel off over the course of one to two weeks. Additionally, with IPL or Broad Band light laser treatment (BBL), the brown spots darken like coffee grinds and slowly slough off over the course of one to two weeks." You'll also need to return for three to four treatments for optimal results. Finally, your results will be better if you stay out of the sun immediately afterwards, so consider booking appointments in the fall or winter.

iStock/vidka Treating age spots isn't a one-off, foolproof fix for everyone. "Results depend on the skin type and natural repair ability of the individual," Dr. Russak says. "Generally, the brown spots are effectively brightened or completely removed."

iStock/RichardForeman In many cases, age spots are going to appear on your face, neck, and shoulders, as these areas see the most sun. And as with any treatment occurring on your face, you better be fully aware of what can potentially go wrong. "Possible side effects for these procedures could include prolonged redness, swelling, tightness, or flaking, but a skilled physician or laser technician will ensure the treatment results are as expected," says Dr. Russak. Although you're highly likely to get the results you hope for without any hiccups, it's important to remember that no age spot treatment is 100 percent risk-free, so proceed with caution. Here's how to find a doctor you trust

Know that there's a good chance brown spots may return iStock/rob_lan Yep, even in the same place and even if you're vigilant with sun protection. So know that you can reduce their appearance and slow their onset and return, but like

Yep, even in the same place and even if you're vigilant with sun protection. So know that you can reduce their appearance and slow their onset and return, but like smile lines , they may just be one of those badges of honor of a life-well lived!

