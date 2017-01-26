The secret to frizz-free curls (sans blow drying): Fight the temptation to touch. "Keep in mind that the more you touch it, the frizzier it gets," explains Nunzio Saviano, hairstylist and founder of the Nunzio Saviano Salon. Comb hair once through right after conditioning. Remove as much moisture as possible by gently towel drying or blotting with a soft towel. Depending on your hair texture, you may want to use a leave-in conditioner before styling to retain moisture. Next, apply your preferred curl-enhancing products. "As a girl with thick curly hair, I can speak from experience and say that the Moroccanoil products are fantastic for curly hair," says Thompson. "They have products that work with different textures. The Curl Control Mousse is great for fine, curly hair that needs more volume. The Curl Defining Cream is ideal for curly hair that's in-between fine and coarse. The Intense Curl Cream is awesome for the thick, coarse, curly haired girls." Allow curls to dry completely. "Then shake them to 'fluff,' to give your curls bounce while eliminating frizz," says Cairns. These styling tips for curly strands might change your life.