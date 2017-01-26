7 Ways to Air-Dry Your Hair So It Still Looks Awesome

Put down the blow dryer. These stylist-approved techniques and products will have you air-drying like a pro—whether your locks are coarse, thick, fine, curly, wavy, or straight.

By Lindsay Cohn
View as Slideshow

If you have coarse hair:

If you have coarse hair:via sephora.com

The key to air-drying coarse hair is to use the right products. "If your hair is coarse, you need a product that will hydrate and soften the hair," says Lauren Thompson, stylist at Nunzio Saviano Salon. "I love Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream. It's heavy enough to hydrate and control hair without making it look greasy." Lorean Cairns, Fox & Jane cofounder and creative director, suggests applying a smoothing cream to damp hair. Try: Pureology Smooth Perfection Intense Smoothing Cream or Matrix Biolage Cleansing Conditioner For Coarse Hair. Avoid touching or brushing hair too much until it dries completely, which can cause frizz. Check out some genius ways to tame frizzy hair.

If you have fine hair:

If you have fine hair:via sephora.com

Looking to add body to limp locks? "When it comes to air drying fine hair, remember that less is more," says Cairns. Apply a thin layer of a texture product, such as R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray. Then either wrap hair into two small buns (using scrunchies) to create waves, or allow it to dry au natural. These are the style rules for people with fine and thin hair.

If you have curly hair:

If you have curly hair:via nordstrom.com

The secret to frizz-free curls (sans blow drying): Fight the temptation to touch. "Keep in mind that the more you touch it, the frizzier it gets," explains Nunzio Saviano, hairstylist and founder of the Nunzio Saviano Salon. Comb hair once through right after conditioning. Remove as much moisture as possible by gently towel drying or blotting with a soft towel. Depending on your hair texture, you may want to use a leave-in conditioner before styling to retain moisture. Next, apply your preferred curl-enhancing products. "As a girl with thick curly hair, I can speak from experience and say that the Moroccanoil products are fantastic for curly hair," says Thompson. "They have products that work with different textures. The Curl Control Mousse is great for fine, curly hair that needs more volume. The Curl Defining Cream is ideal for curly hair that's in-between fine and coarse. The Intense Curl Cream is awesome for the thick, coarse, curly haired girls." Allow curls to dry completely. "Then shake them to 'fluff,' to give your curls bounce while eliminating frizz," says Cairns. These styling tips for curly strands might change your life.

Content continues below ad

If you have wavy hair:

If you have wavy hair:via sephora.com

Want to wake up with vacation-ready beachy waves? Saviano suggests sleeping with hair in braids. Start by towel-drying wet strands. Next, work Bumble and Bumble Don't Blow It into damp hair. Spritz in a salt spray, like Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray, then braid hair into two plaits and allow it to dry overnight (a silk pillowcase will help keep the braids intact). This prevents hair from puffing up as it dries and leaves strands looking perfectly beachy when you wake up. This is the one product you need for perfect beach waves.

If you have frizzy hair:

If you have frizzy hair:via kerastase-usa.com
When hair is frizzy it tends to be dry, so you need to think about the type of conditioner you are using. It's important to use a moisture-based product to eliminate frizz. "The Kerastase Discipline line is made to control and eliminate frizz. And there are numerous products, based on your hair type," says Thompson. She also recommends Cezanne Classic Keratin Smoothing Treatment (she uses it on her own hair). "It's a formaldehyde-free smoothing treatment that takes out the frizz but does not take away the curl or volume."

If you have straight hair:

If you have straight hair:

If you have straight hair, you may be used to air drying, but you can still amp up the style. "A great way to add volume to naturally straight strands is to apply a volumizing mist or mousse to damp hair," says Cairns. Try Bumble and Bumble Surf Foam Spray. Next, twist damp strands into a loose bun at the top of your head. Secure with a few bobby pins. Allow hair to dry completely, and when you take it down, your tresses will have body. Finish with texture spray, like Oribe Dry Texture Spray for extra movement.

Content continues below ad

If you have thick hair:

If you have thick hair:iStock/Jurgute

"Different types of thick hair—coarse and curly, coarse and straight, fine and curly (just a lot of it) or thick and straight—can be very different," explains Thompson. "The amount of hair isn't the concern. You need to use a product that works for the texture of the hair, and you may need to use a bit more product."

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.