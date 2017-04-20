Allergy beauty routine SunCity/ShutterstockEveryone is beyond excited when spring arrives—at first, at least. Along with the beautiful flowers and blossoming trees synonymous with the season, comes pollen—and lots of it. And wherever there's pollen, there's a host of allergy sufferers trying to hide their puffy eyes and cure their swollen sinuses. While over-the-counter antihistamines can help you feel better, sadly, they don't make you instantly look better. To hide your allergy symptoms and go back to looking like the brighter, healthier version of yourself, you'll need a bit of makeup. But the products you rely on the rest of the year may not be your best bets. Here, celebrity makeup artists, Kristofer Buckle and Ada Trinh, reveal exactly how to tweak your beauty routine to help you look your best when you're feeling anything but. (While you're thinking about how to look and feel your best this season, don't miss these 17 tricks to prevent spring allergies from taking over your life.)

If you have puffy cheeks or swollen sinuses... via anastasiabeverlyhills.comIf you develop sinusitis and postnasal drip at the first sign of spring, you're probably no stranger to puffy cheeks and swollen sinuses. Thankfully there are a few things you can do to look less like a pufferfish. Buckle suggests lightly brushing a taupe, matte contour powder just under the cheekbone. "Apply the powder on an angle, starting from the top of the ear, down to the outer corner of your mouth. This visually reduces the appearance of swelling," Buckle explains. If you typically use blush, skip it and apply bronzer instead, Trinh suggests. "Darker colors will help give the appearance of smaller cheeks. I love Anastasia's Original Contour Kit ($40) because it includes multiple colors. This way, you can create a hue that works perfectly for your skin tone."

If you have puffy eyes and dark circles... via lorealparisusa.comIf your eyes get puffy and itchy and you develop dark under eye circles come spring time, you likely suffer from seasonal allergic conjunctivitis, a common eye allergy triggered by plant pollen. While you may be tempted to rub your lids, don't do that. It will only make your symptoms worse, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology says. So what should you do? Ask your doctor or pharmacist if an antihistamine or histamine blocker is a smart choice for you. While you let the medication work its magic, cover up the physical symptoms with makeup. "A concealer pen, like L'Oréal Visible Lift Serum Absolute Concealer ($13), makes it easy to paint over darkness around the eye," Buckle notes. "When applying the concealer, dab a small amount underneath your eyes but don't blend it," Trinh suggests. "Leave it on for about three minutes while doing the rest of your makeup. This way, the concealer will melt into your skin and fill in any unwanted lines. Once you've finished with the rest of your makeup, use a damp beauty sponge and gently blend the concealer underneath your eyes." Need even more help? Check out these proven under eye remedies.

If you have a red, chafed nose... via makeupforever.com If you go through tissue boxes during allergy season faster than a five year old opens his Christmas presents, your nose may be red and chafed. All the blowing and rubbing really takes a toll on your skin. To diminish the appearance of redness, Buckle and Trinh suggest cleansing your skin, dabbing on a moisturizer, and then applying a yellow-based foundation, primer, or concealer to cover the redness. Trinh likes Make Up For Ever Step1 Skin Equalizer ($37).

If you have red, chapped lips... via lushusa.comAirborne mold spores and various types of pollen can trigger congestion of the sinus cavity, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. When nasal passages become blocked, you're forced to breathe through your mouth instead of your nose, which can lead to mild dehydration, dry mouth, and red, cracked lips. Up your water intake to stay hydrated and soothe chapped lips with a scrub, suggest Buckle and Trinh. While Buckle prefers making a homemade exfoliater with sugar and honey, Trinh favors Lush Mint Julips Lip Scrub ($11). "After you rinse off the scrub, it's important to create a barrier to lock-in moisture. Use a product with oils or wax such as Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($3)," Buckle suggests. "If you prefer a product with color, use a tinted lip balm instead of lipstick. This way you're adding a bit of color, but also treating your sore, chaffed lips." You should also try these top ways to ease spring allergies.

If you have red, bloodshot eyes... via honestbeauty.com Inflammation and dilation of surface blood vessels can cause red, bloodshot eyes. Buckle suggests erasing redness and soothing sore peppers with the help of an OTC antihistamine eye drop like Naphcon A. "After applying the drops, use a beige-colored eyeliner pencil to conceal the red that can exist on the inner water line of the lid," Buckle instructs. Trinh offers the same suggestion and recommends Honest Beauty True Velvet Eyeliner in eye brightening nude ($16). Polish off your look with a waterproof mascara to darken your lashes, Trinh adds. Might we suggest trying the $11 drugstore mascara top makeup artists can't stop buying

