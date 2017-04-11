Content continues below ad

Wigs can mean a whole new you

Svyatoslava Vladzimirska/Shutterstock

Much like a Katy Perry concert, back in Ancient Egypt wearing different wigs could change your whole look. Not only was it "cool" to wear a wig but it kept you cool too. In fact both men and women shaved their heads bald and wore a wig for comfort in the hot Egyptian climate. But wearing a wig was also a fashion statement. They were used on special occasions, ceremonies, and at banquets.