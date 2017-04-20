Content continues below ad

When you really think about all the things that lay on your desk every day, you'll notice that you're not the only one who comes into contact with your belongings. Folders, notes, and proposals get passed around from person to person before they make their way to your cubicle or office. Just like you wouldn't apply makeup with dirty brushes, patting on eye shadow onto your lids after having fiddled around with your phone and keyboard isn't ideal. Wipe down your desk before breaking out the makeup bag, and you'll have a cleaner and more organized setting for getting your beauty fix.

Content continues below ad

What to focus on

Tatiana Chekryzhova/Shutterstock

Applying makeup at your desk isn't always appropriate, but when you do bend the rules, try to keep things simple. You don't want your boss or the unexpected co-worker popping up from behind you in the middle of a full-on color correcting session. So what should you focus on to get a clean and long-lasting? "Be mindful of the products that you want to use and try to use ones that are double duty," Goldston says. "For example a full coverage foundation can also serve as a concealer, a brow gel can be used as an eyeliner and a champagne colored eye shadow can be used as a highlighter."