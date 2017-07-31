Slather on Shea butter images72 Aussie beauties like Emma Louise of Chemical Detox know that a flawless face starts with great skin. "I use straight organic Shea butter at night to hydrate my skin and heal any acne scarring. In the morning, my complexion is primed and ready for makeup application," she says. Fake flawless skin with these six simple makeup tricks.

Make your facial care work harder overnight verona studio Make your beauty sleep count! According to Mitsios, when it comes to lazy skin care, overnight formulas are the ultimate way to achieve results with minimal effort. "Using products to enhance the skin's detoxification and repair process, and upping the ante on hydration is the key to waking with firm, bright, and hydrated skin." She loves Edible Beauty & Sleeping Beauty Purifying Mousse, which hydrates and restore suppleness and glow while you snooze! This product is a must have to prevent morning face puffiness or dull skin after an indulgent night out eating and drinking or in the sun. It is also works to correct an oily T-zone or hormonal acne. "It's as easy as applying a thick layer of the pink mousse and waking to fresh, rejuvenated skin the next morning." Read up on the eight nighttime habits of people with great skin.

Content continues below ad

Use facial oil in the A.M. and P.M. Anna Ok Natural beauties in the U.S. have been touting the benefits of face oil for some time. And it seems our skin-care-savvy pals from down under are equally obsessed. Crawford applies facial oil morning and night—even during the summer time—for plump skin that always feels soft and lush. "Right now, I'm using Simplicite Skin Sage Face Oil." Here, 10 healing facial oils your skin will adore.

Eat more fermented foods zarzamora "My first beauty secret is to include fermented foods in my diet," says Matilda Martinez of Eleventh Beauty. Not only are nutrients from fermented foods more easily absorbed by the body, but the process of fermentation creates beneficial bacteria (or probiotics) that work to improve gut health—the key to healthy, glowing skin. "I get my daily dose by taking The Beauty Chef's Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder." Fill up on these 13 probiotic-rich foods.

Content continues below ad

Detoxify skin weekly Robert Przybysz Price swears by a weekly detoxifying mask to deep cleanse, decongest skin, minimize the appearance of pores, and get circulation going. "One of my favorites is The Little Alchemist Cacao & Banana Face Glow. It's rich in antioxidants, fruit enzymes, and clay to really boost, firm, and cleanse the skin. Plus, it only takes a few seconds mix it up (just add water) and apply. The mask does all the work. After ten minutes, simply rinse it off. Price admits that she'll wash it off in the shower if she's feeling super lazy. Laid back ladies will love these 10 easy beauty tricks.

Oil cleanse with a muslin cloth Photographee.eu "My favorite evening ritual is oil cleansing with a muslin cloth," says Shahrzad Kahrobai of The Spot Beauty. Her go to formula? Buddha Body Care Divine Cleansing Oil. Oil breaks down oil, making it super effective at removing the daily build up of grime and dirt. Added bonus: When you remove the cleanser with a muslin cloth, you're actually giving your skin a very gently exfoliation. It's like a mini facial at home!" Try these pampering products for an at-home spa day.

Content continues below ad

Mask strands on the beach Alena Ozerova Aussie babes are known for their effortless waves that always seem to look healthy. So what's the secret? "Giving your hair and scalp a pre-beach treatment, like Lux Aestiva Endless Summer Hair Hydrator, is a super simple way to get nourished, mermaid locks," says Liv Lundelius, makeup artist, natural beauty expert, and founder of Liv Life Mag. Simply saturate your tresses with a mask, comb through, and pull hair into bun before hitting the beach. "The sun will help the mask penetrate better, and your hair will stay protected from drying out in the sun and sea. Win-win." Craving for more global hair inspo? These are the hair tricks from around the world you should be using.

Faux glow Look Studio/Shutterstock "We don't tan, but we like to look tanned—not in the contoured way, but in the low shimmer, sandy, freckly way," says Kirsten Carriol, founder of Lano. The secret to glowing skin, sans harmful UV rays? "We bronze all year round!" Carriol counts Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk With SPF 15 among her top faux glow formulas. Dreaming of looking like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model? Read up on these pro tips to achieve a flawless tan at home.



Content continues below ad