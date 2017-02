Leaving polish on for too long istock/teacupsandbrine While it might seem harmless to leave chipped polish on your nails, it's definitely healthier to remove it. "The danger with keeping your nail polish on too long is that the pigment in the nail polish can soak into the top few layers of the nail and dry it out," foot specialist Joy Rowland, DPM, told While it might seem harmless to leave chipped polish on your nails, it's definitely healthier to remove it. "The danger with keeping your nail polish on too long is that the pigment in the nail polish can soak into the top few layers of the nail and dry it out," foot specialist Joy Rowland, DPM, told Cleveland Clinic . Keep this in mind especially for toenail polish, which many women slap on and forget about until their next pedicure. Dr. Rowland recommends avoiding back-to-back polish appointments. Instead, let nails breathe for a week or two between manis. These are the things your manicurist is secretly thinking about you

Not washing hands thoroughly istock/_hxdbzxy While we know you're washing your hands several times a day, are you using a technique that reaches your nails? Neglecting your nails in the hand-washing process could allow bacteria to accumulate underneath, leaving the tips of your fingers prime candidates for infection. Wash hands with a clean nail brush at least once a day. Here's While we know you're washing your hands several times a day, are you using a technique that reaches your nails? Neglecting your nails in the hand-washing process could allow bacteria to accumulate underneath, leaving the tips of your fingers prime candidates for infection. Wash hands with a clean nail brush at least once a day. Here's how to file nails so they never peel or break again

Using nails as tools istock/eugenesergeev This list of no-nos is extensive. Never use your nails to open cans of soda or soup (use a spoon instead), pick at packing tape, unscrew a nail, scrape off price tags (try a penny), or complete any other task for which a tool has already been invented. This is how to This list of no-nos is extensive. Never use your nails to open cans of soda or soup (use a spoon instead), pick at packing tape, unscrew a nail, scrape off price tags (try a penny), or complete any other task for which a tool has already been invented. This is how to go about chores without ruining your manicure

Content continues below ad

Washing dishes without gloves istock/monkeybusinessimages "Nails swell in water, which leads to chipped nails and weakened nail beds," Butter London Global Colour Ambassador Katie Jane Hughes told "Nails swell in water, which leads to chipped nails and weakened nail beds," Butter London Global Colour Ambassador Katie Jane Hughes told TODAY . Additionally, dish detergent could dry out skin and nails. Throw on a pair of cleaning gloves to protect your hands.

Cleaning without gloves istock/kzenon While you don't want your housecleaning gloves to be the same as your dish-washing ones, you will want a pair for each. Exposure to cleaning products could dry out our nails. (Hint: Alcohol-based cleaners are the worst offenders). While you don't want your housecleaning gloves to be the same as your dish-washing ones, you will want a pair for each. Exposure to cleaning products could dry out our nails. (Hint: Alcohol-based cleaners are the worst offenders).

Leaving nails unprotected in winter istock/_Casarsa Guess what? More gloves! When the air is dry and the temperature drops, protect your nails with a cozy pair of gloves. To add moisture to the mix, apply hand cream just before slipping them on. Guess what? More gloves! When the air is dry and the temperature drops, protect your nails with a cozy pair of gloves. To add moisture to the mix, apply hand cream just before slipping them on.

Content continues below ad