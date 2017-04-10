For each bath bomb, follow a similar recipe, using different essential oils...

funnyangel/Shutterstock

2 cups baking soda 1 cup citric acid 1/2 cup Epson salt 1 tablespoon almond or olive oil Food coloring of your choice Essential oil Packing molds (if you don't have food molds, ice cube trays, hollow Easter eggs, or Christmas tree ornaments that snap open and closed will do just fine)Mix citric acid, baking soda, and Epson salt in a bowl. Add essential oils, almond or olive oil, and food coloring. Add water slowly (the mixture might create a small foaming reaction. If that happens, pour more slowly). You'll want your mixture to be moist enough to hold a shape, but not too wet. Pack mixture into mold for a few minutes, then tap to release. Allow bath bombs to dry for about five hours. Use within three weeks. To set them off, simply drop them in the bath. Enjoy!