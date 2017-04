For each bath bomb, follow a similar recipe, using different essential oils... funnyangel/Shutterstock Here's what you'll need: 2 cups baking soda 1 cup citric acid 1/2 cup Epson salt 1 tablespoon almond or olive oil Food coloring of your choice Essential oil Packing molds (if you don't have food molds, ice cube trays, hollow Easter eggs, or Christmas tree ornaments that snap open and closed will do just fine) Directions: Mix citric acid, baking soda, and Epson salt in a bowl. Add essential oils, almond or olive oil, and food coloring. Add water slowly (the mixture might create a small foaming reaction. If that happens, pour more slowly). You'll want your mixture to be moist enough to hold a shape, but not too wet. Pack mixture into mold for a few minutes, then tap to release. Allow bath bombs to dry for about five hours. Use within three weeks. To set them off, simply drop them in the bath. Enjoy! 2 cups baking soda 1 cup citric acid 1/2 cup Epson salt 1 tablespoon almond or olive oil Food coloring of your choice Essential oil Packing molds (if you don't have food molds, ice cube trays, hollow Easter eggs, or Christmas tree ornaments that snap open and closed will do just fine)Mix citric acid, baking soda, and Epson salt in a bowl. Add essential oils, almond or olive oil, and food coloring. Add water slowly (the mixture might create a small foaming reaction. If that happens, pour more slowly). You'll want your mixture to be moist enough to hold a shape, but not too wet. Pack mixture into mold for a few minutes, then tap to release. Allow bath bombs to dry for about five hours. Use within three weeks. To set them off, simply drop them in the bath. Enjoy!

A bath bomb for when you're feeling stressed 5PH/Shutterstock To soothe the senses when you're feeling stressed, try a bath bomb infused with 10 drops bergamot (use one labeled bergaptene-free) and 10 drops clary sage. The citrusy-flower bergamot mixed with clary sage calms the nervous system and clears the mind. Light a lavender-scented candle for ambiance. Read more about the To soothe the senses when you're feeling stressed, try a bath bomb infused with 10 drops bergamot (use one labeled bergaptene-free) and 10 drops clary sage. The citrusy-flower bergamot mixed with clary sage calms the nervous system and clears the mind. Light a lavender-scented candle for ambiance. Read more about the basics of aromatherapy here

Drozdowski/Shutterstock Settle into a more restful state by concocting your bath bomb to include 10 drops chamomile, 10 drops lavender, and 10 drops mandarin. This is A bath bomb for when you can't fall asleepSettle into a more restful state by concocting your bath bomb to include 10 drops chamomile, 10 drops lavender, and 10 drops mandarin. This is how lavender oil helps heal

Content continues below ad

Maria Medvedeva/Shutterstock Soothe sore muscles with a bath bomb infused with 10 drops lavender and 10 drops rosemary, which reduces inflammation. For even more of a treat, add extra Epson salt to your bath before you hop in. The magnesium sulfate works as a natural muscle relaxant, pulling fluid out of the muscles and reducing swelling. Don't miss these A bath bomb for when your muscles acheSoothe sore muscles with a bath bomb infused with 10 drops lavender and 10 drops rosemary, which reduces inflammation. For even more of a treat, add extra Epson salt to your bath before you hop in. The magnesium sulfate works as a natural muscle relaxant, pulling fluid out of the muscles and reducing swelling. Don't miss these home remedies for aches and pains

A bath bomb for when you need a pick-me-up Bozhena Melnyk/Shutterstock Need a bath bomb to help you overcome that 3 p.m. feeling on days your work from home? Add 10 drops grapefruit oil and 10 drops bergamot oil. If that doesn't do the trick, soak a cotton swab with peppermint essential oil and take a whiff whenever you need an extra zap of energy. These are the Need a bath bomb to help you overcome that 3 p.m. feeling on days your work from home? Add 10 drops grapefruit oil and 10 drops bergamot oil. If that doesn't do the trick, soak a cotton swab with peppermint essential oil and take a whiff whenever you need an extra zap of energy. These are the scents that are proven to make people happy

A bath bomb for setting a romantic mood Anna Ok/Shutterstock Floral scents like rose and ylang-ylang are great for setting the mood. Try a bath bomb made of 10 drops of each. Add a pinch of vanilla for an added kick. Don't miss these Floral scents like rose and ylang-ylang are great for setting the mood. Try a bath bomb made of 10 drops of each. Add a pinch of vanilla for an added kick. Don't miss these aphrodisiac foods proven to spark romance

Content continues below ad