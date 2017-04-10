The 6 Best Bath Bomb Recipes for Every Mood
Feeling restless, down in the dumps, or stressed? These fizzy bath accessories are sure to help.
For each bath bomb, follow a similar recipe, using different essential oils...funnyangel/Shutterstock Here's what you'll need: 2 cups baking soda 1 cup citric acid 1/2 cup Epson salt 1 tablespoon almond or olive oil Food coloring of your choice Essential oil Packing molds (if you don't have food molds, ice cube trays, hollow Easter eggs, or Christmas tree ornaments that snap open and closed will do just fine) Directions: Mix citric acid, baking soda, and Epson salt in a bowl. Add essential oils, almond or olive oil, and food coloring. Add water slowly (the mixture might create a small foaming reaction. If that happens, pour more slowly). You'll want your mixture to be moist enough to hold a shape, but not too wet. Pack mixture into mold for a few minutes, then tap to release. Allow bath bombs to dry for about five hours. Use within three weeks. To set them off, simply drop them in the bath. Enjoy!
A bath bomb for when you're feeling stressed5PH/Shutterstock To soothe the senses when you're feeling stressed, try a bath bomb infused with 10 drops bergamot (use one labeled bergaptene-free) and 10 drops clary sage. The citrusy-flower bergamot mixed with clary sage calms the nervous system and clears the mind. Light a lavender-scented candle for ambiance. Read more about the basics of aromatherapy here.
A bath bomb for when you can't fall asleepDrozdowski/Shutterstock Settle into a more restful state by concocting your bath bomb to include 10 drops chamomile, 10 drops lavender, and 10 drops mandarin. This is how lavender oil helps heal.
A bath bomb for when your muscles acheMaria Medvedeva/Shutterstock Soothe sore muscles with a bath bomb infused with 10 drops lavender and 10 drops rosemary, which reduces inflammation. For even more of a treat, add extra Epson salt to your bath before you hop in. The magnesium sulfate works as a natural muscle relaxant, pulling fluid out of the muscles and reducing swelling. Don't miss these home remedies for aches and pains.
A bath bomb for when you need a pick-me-upBozhena Melnyk/Shutterstock Need a bath bomb to help you overcome that 3 p.m. feeling on days your work from home? Add 10 drops grapefruit oil and 10 drops bergamot oil. If that doesn't do the trick, soak a cotton swab with peppermint essential oil and take a whiff whenever you need an extra zap of energy. These are the scents that are proven to make people happy.
A bath bomb for setting a romantic moodAnna Ok/Shutterstock Floral scents like rose and ylang-ylang are great for setting the mood. Try a bath bomb made of 10 drops of each. Add a pinch of vanilla for an added kick. Don't miss these aphrodisiac foods proven to spark romance.
A bath bomb for indulging the sensesAnna Ok/Shutterstock For a bath bomb that will do the trick for all sorts of occasions, try this heavenly fresh-floral mix: 10 drops rose or lavender, 10 drops lemon, and 5 drops patchouli.
