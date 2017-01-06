It's so frustrating when you finally achieve complexion perfection only to then have your cheekbones littered with dark powder from wayward eye shadow! Thankfully, Bruno has a few expert tricks up her sleeve on how to avoid having shadow flakes fall down onto your face. "One trip is to do your eye makeup first. Then clean up any fallout under the eyes, and do your foundation and concealer after. Big time-saver!" she advises. Another approach is to use eyeshadows that feel and look densely packed. "Loose pigments are hard to work with, and it's almost impossible to avoid fallout with those," Bruno says. Look for eyeshadows that have a certain solidity to them, and avoid shadows with micro-glitter, as that compromises the strength of the product and makes it break up into messy powder. "Companies also make physical barrier products for this purpose," Bruno says. "Shadow Shields are disposable adhesives that are placed under the eyes to collect fallout, and are thrown away after makeup application. Or, there are several companies that make a silicone pad on a stick, that you place under the eye with one hand, while applying your shadow with the other. The fallout lands on the silicone pad, rather than your skin. These are great, as they're washable and reusable!"