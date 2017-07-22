16 Makeup Essentials Beauty Bloggers Always Keep in Their Car
We carry jumper cables and tissues in our cars for unforeseen emergencies, but what about products to prevent potential beauty blunders? We interviewed 10 beauty bloggers, who test products for a living, about what they keep in their cars that might just need to be in yours.
Alexis Wolfer, The Beauty BeanMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Sunscreen is the most popular car staple among these beauty mavens. Alexis' favorite for the face is Colorescience Sunforgettable SPF 50. "This translucent powder provides killer sun protection that you can apply over or under makeup (perfect for midday touchups). It's heat-stable, so you don't need to worry about it going bad in the heat of your car, and it will never spill!" she says. "It's a game-changer. I keep one in my car, one in my purse, one in my makeup bag—they're everywhere!" Also, keep these 14 things in your car to be insanely more productive.
Gina Way, GinaWay.comMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Beauty writer Gina Way lives in New York City so she doesn't have a car. If she did, she would keep sunscreen on hand. Her favorite for on-the-go protection is the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face & Body Stick SPF 70, which is also a favorite of other bloggers we interviewed. "I always have this in my purse to swipe on my bare arms, legs, neck, and even on my cheekbones and eyelids (it adds a nice sheen too)," she said. She likes this product because it can stand up in the heat—it won't melt or lose its efficacy. Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets are also a favorite of Gina's (and a couple of our other subjects!). "I can't live without those blue blotting papers—especially in the summertime!" she said. "I always have a pack in my bag, in my beach bag, and in my makeup drawer too. My combo skin gets oily and shiny by midday and these absorb all that oil in a second. Don't miss the skin-care secrets for oily skin.
Grace Gold, GraceGold.comMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Beauty writer and on-air expert, Grace Gold, likes to pump up the volume in the car. "For a quick refresh on my roots, the Not Your Mother's Travel Size Clean Freak Dry Shampoo instantly gives me volume and a "clean hair" scent," she says. "It feels amazing after a long car ride, or as a boost right before getting out of the car to go to an event. The compact size easily fits into my car's storage compartment right next to the driver's seat." She also keeps Votre Vu Duette Luxe Lip Balm & Hand Crème with her. "Every woman needs lip balm and hand cream!" she says. "This silky almond-scented formula pairs a solid lip balm with mini mirror along with a hand cream in a cleverly compact package. It's melt-proof and the perfect hydrating indulgence before you step out of the car."
Anna De Souza, AnnaDeSouza.comMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Lifestyle writer and on-air expert Anna De Souza uses time in the car to treat her cuticles. "Since my hands are steady on the wheel, I'll paint Julep Mighty Nail & Cuticle Serum on during a red light and let it penetrate, oftentimes for a good hour," she said. "That healthy dose of hydration makes my hands look like a million bucks once I reach my destination." For on-the-run makeup emergencies, De Souza also swears by makeup brand TrestiQue's custom sets. "Can't tell you how many times I've needed a quick swipe of blush to re-fresh my face, and this compact neoprene bag keeps everything within fingers reach—and in convenient pencil form," she said. "I love that these haven't melted on me yet, despite roasting in my 110-degree car!" (Here's how weather affects your skin.)
Pamela Pekerman, PamelaPekerman.comMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Pamela Pekerman is a lifestyle editor, on-air expert, and busy mom. One of her go-tos in the car is Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Water. "Water is one of my biggest beauty essentials, but I like to kick it up a notch with this Beauty Water," she said. "These compact, on-the-go packets have a mix of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics that help improve skin tone and elasticity, while also giving your water an organic, spa-like taste." Things can get stressful when you're carting kids to and fro, so she keeps her cool with This Works Stress Check Breathe In. She said, "I'm in my car, aka 'mom mobile,' a lot. I'm stuck in traffic a lot. It's great to whip out this tiny role-on stick and breathe in some natural essential oils that calm my nerves." Try these proven essential oils for anxiety.
Daniel Koye, DanielKoye.comMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Celebrity hair stylist and beauty writer Daniel Koye likes to refresh with a facial spray. He said, "The Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner will give you a cooling feeling when you get into a hot car, refreshing your skin and making it feel soft and dewy. He also carries a quick fix for frizz. "The DKOYE The Cream is an essential for a quick touch-up for frizziness. Apply just a pump of it on the tips of your fingers, start at the ends of your hair and work your way to the root to smooth out any frizz you could ever have," he said. He says that it holds up well in the heat, and he should know because he created it!
Shannon Smyth, A Girl's Gotta SpaMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Beauty blogger Shannon Smyth keeps a bottle of Erbaviva Jasmine and Grapefruit Organic Deodorant in her car for those extra warm, potentially sweaty days. "I keep the travel size version of this spray in the coolest place in my car, the center console," she said. "The scent is refreshing and begins working on the first spritz! I love that they have a travel size version so that I am not lugging around a large bottle (that would be awkward)."
Stevie Wilson, LA-Story.comMatthew Cohen/rd.com Lifestyle journalist Stevie Wilson makes sure she has hair supplies on hand in the event of a crazy hair day. "I like to keep hair pins, hair ties, and a tiny bottle of argan oil in my car and handbag in case my curls go wild while I am out and about," she said. She also swears by the travel-size version of Sebastian Potion #9, which she swears would work for any hair type. "It helps restyle hair, doesn't cost a lot, and smells good," she says. Driving to the airport? Make sure you followed these tips for packing makeup in your carry-on.
Alexandria Gilleo, Muah by AlexandriaMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Freelance makeup artist and beauty blogger, Alexandria Gilleo, keeps Glossier Cloud Paint on hand to give her cheeks and lips a pop of color. "This compact product is available in five flattering shades, and is one of the best ways to make yourself look fresh and radiant whatever your skin tone may be," Gilleo says. "By dabbing it onto your cheeks with your fingertips, you'll get a nice glow. Dab a small amount onto your lips for a perfectly tinted pout!" Gilleo also keeps an eyelash curler from Shu Uemura in her car. She said, "Using a lash curler is a great way to quickly open up your eyes and give the illusion of longer lashes. This is a tool that is not affected by hot or cold weather, and its small size makes it the perfect object (and most important in my opinion) to comfortably store in your car!"
Allison Schmidt, MercuteifyMatthew Cohen/Rd.com Beauty writer Allison Schmidt keeps the tiny Stowaway Cosmetics Travel-Sized Translucent Powder (and brush) in her car. "I love it because it has a velvety matte texture and is super finely milled," she said. "I keep it in my car in case I get shiny, and I can apply it over whatever makeup I'm wearing and it won't look too matte or powdery. It's great to keep in the car because it's tiny, but it still has a mirror." Don't miss these tricks to making your makeup last longer.
