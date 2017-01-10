If only you could simply outgrow acne, it would give hope to teens everywhere. Alas, blemishes can plague you well into your 20s and beyond. Even if you've always had clear skin, your battle with breakouts could hit in your 30s. Seriously! Adult acne impacts 26 percent of women ages 31 to 40. Acne isn't about age, but rather hormones (hence why many women experience breakouts around their period and during menopause) and genetics. Read up on adult acne, why it happens, and what you can do about it.