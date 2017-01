Considering the fact that many men shave on the reg, men absolutely need to incorporate a strong facial moisturizer into their daily routines. And of course, it's not only women who need to protect their skin from the damaging effects of the sun on a daily basis. A face moisturizer like Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion with SPF 20 does a fantastic job of hydrating, protecting, and refreshing your skin. It's designed specifically for men, so you don't have to worry about smelling of fresh flowers after applying. Here are other sunscreen mistakes you may be making