If you thought hand cream was solely created for ladies, think again! Men are prone to hand dryness, calluses, and cracking, and therefore need to carry hand moisturizers of their own. And don't worry, not all hand lotions smell of lavender and come in pink tubes. Products like the Eucerin Intensive Repair Hand Cream and Burt's Bees Beeswax Hand Creme are great toiletries for men, as they not only come in gender-neutral packaging, but they're also highly effective at repairing rough, dry hands after just one use. Find out the subtle signs your hands are begging for TLC.