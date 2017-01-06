9 Beauty Products for Men that Should Be in Every Guy’s Medicine Cabinet

Forget your four-in-one shower gel — it's time for all men to upgrade with these nine essential beauty products.

By Aubrey Almanza
Facial moisturizer with sunscreen

Facial moisturizer with sunscreenvia walgreens.com
Considering the fact that many men shave on the reg, men absolutely need to incorporate a strong facial moisturizer into their daily routines. And of course, it's not only women who need to protect their skin from the damaging effects of the sun on a daily basis. A face moisturizer like Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion with SPF 20 does a fantastic job of hydrating, protecting, and refreshing your skin. It's designed specifically for men, so you don't have to worry about smelling of fresh flowers after applying. Here are other sunscreen mistakes you may be making.

Lip balm

Lip balmvia sephora.com
It's not only women who should take care of their pucker; men ought to look after their lips as well. With pocket-sized products like Burt's Bees Lip Balm Beeswax and Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, men can soothe and relieve dry, chapped, or irritated lips. And on top of hydrating lips, many lip balms can also protect lips from the sun with built-in SPF. Men often worry about their lips looking glossy, but these made-for-men formulas are non-greasy.

Cologne

Colognevia walgreens.com
Applying a signature scent can be a vital component of a man's daily routine. Your cologne should keep you smelling fresh and put-together throughout the day and not doused in artificial scent. For those who don't know where to begin picking out a preferred scent, we suggest ditching your Axe and upgrading to Ralph Lauren Polo's 'Blue' or Dolce & Gabbana's 'Light Blue.' These musky, masculine colognes are long-lasting and incredibly alluring.

Facial hair oil

Facial hair oilvia walgreens.com
Does anything scream raw masculinity quite like a strong beard? We think not. However, don't even think about growing out your facial hair without regularly grooming and conditioning it. Facial hair oil is the key to keeping your beard soft, luscious, and generally healthy. Clubman Beard Oil, in particular, contains natural oils that are fantastic at preventing facial hair dryness and flaking. Here are the surprising things a beard can reveal about your health.

Hand cream

Hand creamvia walgreens.com

If you thought hand cream was solely created for ladies, think again! Men are prone to hand dryness, calluses, and cracking, and therefore need to carry hand moisturizers of their own. And don't worry, not all hand lotions smell of lavender and come in pink tubes. Products like the Eucerin Intensive Repair Hand Cream and Burt's Bees Beeswax Hand Creme are great toiletries for men, as they not only come in gender-neutral packaging, but they're also highly effective at repairing rough, dry hands after just one use. Find out the subtle signs your hands are begging for TLC.

Hair styling wax

Hair styling waxvia walgreens.com
Hair wax for men is the number-one ingredient for having perfect hair-days. Men can benefit from using a bit of styling wax regardless of hair texture and cut. Unlike hair gel, wax doesn't have a stiff, unrealistic hold on your hairstyle, and two of the best wax products on the market are the Old Spice Ricochet Fiber Wax and TIGI Bed Head for Men Workable Wax. With either of these waxes at your disposal, you can take on each day knowing your hair has humidity resistance, strong hold, and a natural finish.

Exfoliating scrub

Exfoliating scrubvia walgreens.com

Having a strong, daily skincare routine isn't exclusive to women. Men also need to cleanse, tone, and exfoliate to maintain glowing skin. To remain acne-free and radiate good health, we recommend using the Nivea Men Energy Face Scrub or Palmer's Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Facial Scrub. These beauty products help unclog pores, clear away impurities, smooth complexion, remove dead skin, and leave your face looking truly revitalized. After all, what man doesn't want clear skin?

Face masks

Face masksvia walgreens.com

Far too many men are under the impression that face masks were designed for teenage girls to wear while gossiping at slumber parties. But let's get real: face masks are a great option for anyone at any age looking to calm acne flare-ups and generally promote clearer skin. The Formula 10.0.6 Keep Your Cool Facial Mask and Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-On Mask are perfect manly. As leave-on masks, they don't go on bright green or need to be peeled off after fifteen minutes. You can also try these homemade facial masks.

Beauty tools

Beauty toolsvia walgreens.com

On top of the creams, scrubs, and balms every man needs to have in his daily routine, it's also important to own a supply of basic beauty tools for male grooming. This includes nail clippers and tweezers at a minumum. For extra credit? Try a nail buffer, a facial cleansing brush, eyebrow scissors, a dry brush, and even a waxing kit.

