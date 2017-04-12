Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set via amazon.comWant to upgrade your bath experience? The Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set is the #1 best-seller on Amazon—and it's easy to see why. Made with pure natural and organic ingredients, these moisturizing bath fizzers are luxury meets therapy. Each set contains six unique scent experiences, from relaxing lavender to energizing grapefruit.

artnaturals Bath Bomb Set via artnaturals.comVariety is the spice of life...and bathtime! The artnaturals Bath Bomb Set includes six handmade spa-bomb fizzies. Each one is formulated with moisturizing cocoa and shea butters, mineral-rich Dead sea and epsom salts, cleansing kaolin clay and a unique blend of essential oils. So whether you're looking to calm, renew, or recharge, there's an aromatic bomb for you. Read more about the power of aromatherapy.

Da Bomb Fizzers Galaxy Bomb via dabombfizzers.comGoogle searches for black bath bomb are up 9757 percent (no, that's not a typo). Why? Because black bath water is NOT the norm. Whether you think it's morbid, awesome, or creepy, chances are you've probably searched for it. Da Bomb Fizzers Galaxy Bomb is an out of this world (sorry we couldn't resist) black amber bath fizzer that turns the water black. And as if that wasn't enough, there's a stratospheric surprise inside (hint: It's a charm or toy)!

Basin Pokémon Egg Bath Bomb via basin.com With Pokémon GO sweeping the nation, it's no surprise that its imaginative characters have permeated our bathing routines. With Basin Pokémon Egg Bath Bomb you can hatch your own in the bath, in just three to five minutes. Truth be told, this formula is mostly about fizz and fun—but who's to say that isn't just what you need after a stressful day? Here's why a grown-up bath is the stress melter you need right now

Fizz & Bubble Rainbow Sherbet Bath Fizzy via fizzleandbubble.comThis Rainbow Sherbet Bath Fizzy combines the nostalgia of childhood with the indulgent self-care of adulthood. The tangy, sweet scent and bright pink-orange hue conjure memories of enjoying a scoop of sherbet at an old school ice cream parlor, while Fizz & Bubble's signature blend of aloe vera, coconut, grapeseed, sweet almond, olive, avocado, sunflower, and jojoba oils nourish and moisturize your skin. Find out the powerhouse benefits of avocado you might not know.

Wild Rituals Goodnight Moon Bath Bomb via wildritualssoapco.comA relaxing blend of lavender, oatmeal, and honey, Goodnight Moon is the perfect addition to your p.m. bath routine. It's such an evening essential that Wild Rituals can't even keep it in stock! That's right, it's sold out. Stay tuned for the next shipment because it's sure to fly off the shelves as soon as it hits. Learn more about the healing and relaxing powers of lavender.

Level Naturals Eucalyptus + Lime Bath Bomb via levelnaturals.com Infused with a blend of aromatic essential oils and botanical extracts, Level Naturals Eucalyptus + Lime Bath Bomb turns any bath into a soothing soak. The combination of zesty citrus and cooling eucalyptus is the perfect pick-me-up after a long day. Love uplifting citrus? Check out these mood-boosting scents

Lush Golden Egg via lushusa.com One of the OG's in the bath bomb game, Lush keeps it fizzy and fun with innovative new soaks, including the lavish Golden Egg . Dubbed "the gold standard" (get it?), this toffee-scented, gold-flecked bath bomb melt is downright regal. Plus, it's packed with skin-loving ingredients, like fair trade cocoa butter, olive oil, golden luster, and bergamot and sweet orange oils. (These are the 12 must-have products for an at-home spa day .)

