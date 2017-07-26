L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Lip Color in Timeless Rose, $13 l'oreal via ulta.comIf you're a JLO fan, you know she's down to earth. So it probably doesn't surprise you to learn that her go-to lipstick can be purchased right from your local drugstore. The Shades of Blue actress was even known to wear an all-L'Oreal look to the 2013 Golden Globes. But the sultry, nude pink shade that she's known for—and has us trying to emulate—is none other than the Infallible line, a two-step lip color that promises to last 24 hours. It is said that women who wear nude lipstick are warm and caring—find out what your favorite lipstick hue says about you. Buy It: ulta.com

Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in HD Tulip, $4 revlon via walmart.comYou can't go wrong with a bright red lip—especially if you're Emma Stone. The multi-award-winning actress is known to pull off old Hollywood shades like it's nobody's business. But little did we know that her go-to was a drugstore goody: Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in Gladiolus. Yep, for under five bucks you can wear what Emma Stone wore to the 2015 SAG Awards—a high definition lip color that's moisturizing without the heavy feel. Buy It: walmart.com

Milani Amore Matte Lip Creme, $8 milani via cvs.comSeveral Hollywood stars love this coveted drugstore-bought brand. In fact, Rebecca Restrepo, makeup artist to Emily Blunt, Lucy Liu, and other A-listers, admitted that she uses the Milani all the time, especially "Nude Crème" and "Velvet Merlot." "I love the richness of the colors and the longevity of a matte finish without the flakiness that comes with many matte lipsticks," she told TODAY. And for those Empire fans, Taraji P. Henson's makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff, spilled the beans that she uses the brand to create a soft, edgy look for the star. Buy It: cvs.com

Burt's Bees Matte Lip Crayon, $8 burt's bees via ulta.comThis beeswax lip balm brand made their foray into the makeup world when they were acquired by manufacture giant, Clorox, back in 2007. Since then, they've been churning out a whole slew of lipsticks celebs love. Among those are Thirteen star, Evan Rachel Wood, and Insecure star, Issa Rae. Both have been known to rock the company's products, particularly their matte lip balm which comes in six stunning shades from pink and red to purple. Get all the tips you need on picking the best lipstick for your skin tone. Buy It: ulta.com

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color, $7 maybelline via ulta.comShe might be one of the most beloved supermodels of her era, but Chrissy Teigen doesn't let her fame go to her head. We're willing to bet that's why she has almost 14 million followers (and counting) on her Instagram page. To achieve her gorgeous deep wine lip on the red carpet, she uses none other than Maybelline New York's Color Sensational Creamy Mattes in Divine Wine. This bold shade and its minimalistic, matte texture shines effortlessly on the star. Find out what other shades every woman needs in her lipstick wardrobe. Buy It: ulta.com

IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick, $10 IMAN via walgreens.comOne celebrity who's never afraid to rock a bold lip both on and off the red carpet is self-proclaimed "bad gal" Rihanna. She's known to wear IMAN Cosmetics, a line that specializes in deep lip shades. The "Love on the Brain" crooner was spotted applying the line on her Snapchat. She's particularly a fan of the extreme purple color—a sensual hue deemed for a diva! Buy It: walgreens.com

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Lipstick, $9 neutrogena via ulta.comScandal star, Kerry Washington, is known for donning a simple makeup look with the exception of one thing: She almost always rocks a bold lip. Her brand of choice? Neutrogena. In fact, she loves the brand so much that she joined their crew as a creative consultant in 2013. "I love to have fun with lip color," she told Elle in a 2016 interview. "I used to be an all-neutral lip color girl and Carola [Gonzalez, her makeup artist] was like 'Try it, try it, try it!' so I love to have a pop [on the] lips." Whatever color you choose, make sure your lips are in beautiful shape by avoiding this mistakes that make lips dry. Buy It: ulta.com

Nyx Cosmetics Simply Nude Lip Cream, $6 nyx via ulta.comKim Kardashian West might have just come out with her own line of makeup, KKW, but she's no stranger to the drugstore cult classics. In fact, one of her go-to's is Nyx Cosmetics, which retails for under $10. Naturally, Kim's hue of choice is their "Honey" shade, which is great for olive skin tones—and her Armenian heritage certainly fits the bill! Buy It: ulta.com



