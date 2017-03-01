The Best Earrings for Your Face Shape
You may have heard about why choosing the right haircut or glasses for your face shape is important, but here's how to further maximize your unique face with the perfect earrings.
The best earrings for a round face are:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockIn addition to finding the right haircut, "The shape of your face most definitely should influence the shape and style of earring you wear," says Alyssa Dineen, a stylist and art director. Case in point: Round faces are best suited for long drop earrings that elongate and offset the roundness. "Steer clear of hoops or round studs," she says.
The best earrings for a heart-shaped face are:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockHeart-shaped faces, because of the narrow chin, should opt for drop earrings that have an inverted triangle shape and not taper at the bottom. "I personally love the new trend of earring called threaded earrings," she says. "They can be a simple one-hole style or used with multiple holes where the chain is actually threaded through each hole." Now, learn the tricks to getting the best eyebrows for your face shape.
The best earrings for an oblong face are:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockFor an oblong face, (like an oval face, but slightly longer and thinner), choose sparkly, round studs or button style earrings rather than long drop earrings. Dineen's advice is to find the style that suits your face and splurge a little on one pair that can be your everyday earring. Then, switch out for special occasions to take the guesswork out of selecting earrings every morning. Here's how to find the best glasses for your face shape.
Content continues below ad
The best earrings for a square-shaped face are:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockThose with square face shapes, say the experts at Fabulous Over 40, can use wisely-chosen earrings to need to "soften the hard edges of their face." Choose earrings that are medium to long with rounded edges, or those that have oval or circular shapes, steering clear of anything square.
The best earrings for an oval face are:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockThose with oval-shaped faces are the most fortunate in terms of complementary earring choices: Oval faces will look good in most any shape, but studs and triangular earrings may best show off their cheekbones. Find out how to keep those studs and other earrings sparkly clean.
For every face shape:Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstockFinally, says Dineen, for any earring shape and style, your overall outfit will help determine your earring selection. For an evening out, "be sure not to go flashy if you're wearing something ornate like a large scale pattern or embellished top," she says. "Go for something more simple so they're not competing with one another. Likewise, if you're wearing a simple black or solid top, you can go bigger in the earring department." Find out even more tips for accessorizing from stylists.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.