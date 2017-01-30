The Best Eyebrows for Your Face Shape

Clues to your best brow shape Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Face shape is just one factor that goes into choosing the right brow shape, according to Sabah Feroz, a brow expert at Saks Fifth Avenue's brow bar, blinkbrowbar. "Each person's individual facial features and brow bone structure will help to define the perfect brow shape, rather than just face shape alone," she says. However, natural brows can be accentuated to achieve your dream brows! Also: Do you know the best haircuts for your face shape?

The best eyebrow shape for a round face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock To give a round face a bit more dimension, Jared Bailey, Benefit Cosmetics global brow expert, suggests a structured brow with angled arches and longer ends, which will add instant definition and give the illusion of a more oval appearance. "Slimming down a round face can be as simple as extending the length of the brows a few millimeters past their natural shape," he says. To do this, use a micro lining pencil like Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil to make a few hair-like flicks at the end of each brow for an uber-believable look."

The best eyebrow shape for an oval face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock An oval face (think Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore, and Kate Middleton) is what most women are chasing, through contouring and brow design (and hair cut). "For those lucky enough to be born with this face shape, it's important to make sure you have the appropriate thickness to your brow," explains Bailey. "Let your facial features be the guide here. If you have larger eyes, a higher forehead, or bigger lips, you want to balance them out with thicker brows. If your facial features tend to be a bit smaller, then you'll want to err on the side of a slimmer brow."

Content continues below ad

The best eyebrow shape for a heart-shaped face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock If your face is heart-shaped—a la Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, and Zooey Deschanel—a softer, rounded arch is key. Bailey suggest filling brows with a product that creates a natural wash of color, like Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil. "The custom teardrop design will give the brow fluidity and curves instead of harsh angles and sharp ends." (Find out the things you need to know before you try eyebrow threading.)

The best eyebrow shape for a square face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock To create a less boxy look, Bailey recommends focusing on the arch of the brow. "Bringing in more of an angle to that peak will give the illusion of a longer and more narrow face," he says. Pro tip: Take a pencil and measure from the outer portion of the nose, across the center of the iris, and that will point to where your brow is naturally the highest. Use this as you guide while filling in your brow to ensure maximum height to the brow.

The best eyebrow shape for an oblong face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock To give a longer face a fuller effect, pay close attention to where the brow ends. "A shorter brow will plump up the look of the face and give it a more oval appearance," says Bailey. Try an angled pencil like To give a longer face a fuller effect, pay close attention to where the brow ends. "A shorter brow will plump up the look of the face and give it a more oval appearance," says Bailey. Try an angled pencil like glo-minerals Precise Micro Browliner . However, he cautions against taking scissors or worse, a razor, to your brows to shorten them, as this type of precision work should be left to the pros.

Content continues below ad

The best eyebrow shape for a diamond-shaped face Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Diamond-shaped faces, like Viola Davis and Keira Knightley, look better with a more linear brow shape. Bailey recommends avoiding high arches that can exaggerate the length of your face, and opting for more of a flat brow shape instead. Don't miss the grooming secrets to getting perfect eyebrows.

The best eyebrow shape for a high forehead Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock To help take up real estate, Feroz suggests keeping brows as full and natural as possible and only removing any stray hairs to maintain the natural shape. "High foreheads can be offset simply by styling the brows," says Bailey. He suggests filling in brows and then brushing hairs upward toward the hairline and temple, using a clear brow setting gel, like To help take up real estate, Feroz suggests keeping brows as full and natural as possible and only removing any stray hairs to maintain the natural shape. "High foreheads can be offset simply by styling the brows," says Bailey. He suggests filling in brows and then brushing hairs upward toward the hairline and temple, using a clear brow setting gel, like Benefit Cosmetics Ready Set Brow

The best eyebrow shape for wide-set eyes Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock If you want your eyes to appear closer together, your best bet is to exaggerate the angle of the start of the brow, according to Feroz. Need a quick tutorial? Your brows should start parallel to the inner corner of the eye. Place your finger at the bridge of your nose, at the center of your brows, to measure their natural distance between your brows. A wide gap here will make the eyes appear even wider rather than balanced. Bringing them closer together visually will give the face a bit more dimension and draw attention to the center of the face.

Content continues below ad