A mask for every face Jacob-Lund/Shutterstock Masks are back in a big, bold way. Some promise to brighten and lighten skin, while others claim to hydrate dry skin, returning it to its dewy splendor, fill in wrinkles and folds or unclog pores for a blemish-free complexion. Some even work their magic while you sleep. They come at just about every price point and even go beyond the face. "Both sheet masks and regular masks are a vehicle to deliver active cosmeceutical ingredients for anti-aging and skin brightening purposes," explains New York City dermatologist Melissa K. Levin, MD. The mask theoretically increases penetration of the actives, but she adds: "Not all masks are created equal." The only way to find the best face mask for you is by looking at ingredients and matching it to your skin conditions.

If you need to lighten and brighten via tataharperskincare.com "Dehydrated, dull skin types should use a mask with exfoliating agents," says Taylor Pollei, MD, a facial plastic surgeon in Mission Viejo, California. "Look for fruit enzyme ingredients to help with cell turnover and promote a brighter complexion." Dr. Pollei likes PCA SKIN Revitalizing Mask. "This specific mask features a combination of papaya puree and extracts from lemon, orange, sugar cane, and apple to leave skin smooth and glowing." Other brightening agents include lactic acid, glycolic acid, and retinols, according to Dr. Levin. Try "Dehydrated, dull skin types should use a mask with exfoliating agents," says Taylor Pollei, MD, a facial plastic surgeon in Mission Viejo, California. "Look for fruit enzyme ingredients to help with cell turnover and promote a brighter complexion." Dr. Pollei likes PCA SKIN Revitalizing Mask. "This specific mask features a combination of papaya puree and extracts from lemon, orange, sugar cane, and apple to leave skin smooth and glowing." Other brightening agents include lactic acid, glycolic acid, and retinols, according to Dr. Levin. Try Florapy Floral Therapy Sheet Mask Even Skin Tone Sheet Mask in Sunflower Lemon, and Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

If you need to banish blemishes via target.com To help clear breakouts, look for masks powered by a beta hydroxy acid such as salicylic acid, which is oil- soluble, so it's well suited to treat acne in oily skin. "If you have acne-prone or oily skin, look for salicylic acid which concentrates in oil glands to remove excess oils as well as exfoliate dead skin cells," Dr. Levin says. Try To help clear breakouts, look for masks powered by a beta hydroxy acid such as salicylic acid, which is oil- soluble, so it's well suited to treat acne in oily skin. "If you have acne-prone or oily skin, look for salicylic acid which concentrates in oil glands to remove excess oils as well as exfoliate dead skin cells," Dr. Levin says. Try Yes to Tomatoes Acne Fighting Paper Mask . "Alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic and lactic acid can also be beneficial for acne-prone skin without as much potential irritation as salicylic acid." Don't miss these beauty secrets women with oily skin should memorize

