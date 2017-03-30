Revealed: The Best Face Mask for Your Skin Type
Masks are everywhere and purport to do everything—hydrate, tighten, brighten, soothe, soften, fade spots, reduce lines, and de-gunk pores, so which is best for your skin type?
A mask for every faceJacob-Lund/ShutterstockMasks are back in a big, bold way. Some promise to brighten and lighten skin, while others claim to hydrate dry skin, returning it to its dewy splendor, fill in wrinkles and folds or unclog pores for a blemish-free complexion. Some even work their magic while you sleep. They come at just about every price point and even go beyond the face. "Both sheet masks and regular masks are a vehicle to deliver active cosmeceutical ingredients for anti-aging and skin brightening purposes," explains New York City dermatologist Melissa K. Levin, MD. The mask theoretically increases penetration of the actives, but she adds: "Not all masks are created equal." The only way to find the best face mask for you is by looking at ingredients and matching it to your skin conditions.
If you need to hydrate dry, flaky skinrodial.co.uk"Masks are faster than facials, you can do it yourself, there's no downtime, and you can instantly hydrate skin," says Samantha Murrell, a make-up artist at Barneys New York, who regularly recommends masks to her clients. Hydrating ingredients include hyaluronic acid, aloe, glycerin, and urea, to name a few. Some top-sellers include Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, 111 Skin's Bio Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask, Rodial's Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Mask, and Karuna Hydrating Mask, which is clinically proven to increase hydration by 40 percent. A relative newcomer is the rubber mask, which temporarily seals in the active ingredients so they can work harder on your skin. We like Dr.Jart+ Rubber Mask Hydration Lover, which comes with a hydrating ampoule to apply first. "The effects can be dramatic," Murrell says. "These are great to use before a big night out."
If you need to tighten and tonepeterthomasroth.comOther skin care mask ingredients such as vitamin C help replenish collagen, the main structural protein found in skin, and can tighten and tone laxity, Murrell explains. These include Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30™ Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask and BioMiracle Collagen Masks. Ingredients like algae, found in Erno Laszlo Firm & Lift Firmarine Hydrogel Mask, can also help skin's resilience. "If you are looking to really tighten and tone, go for the gold," she says. Legend tells us that Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile herself, slept in a gold face mask—and she may have been on to something. Many of today's masks contain gold, which is said to stimulate collagen, reduce fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, and age spots, and increase radiance and luster. Some popular gold masks include Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, 111 Skin Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, Golden Door Golden Peel-A-Way Masque, and newcomer Miss Spa 24K Gold Modeling Mask Set. "Gold helps to tighten and firm skin," Murrell says. "It slows down the depletion of collagen and elastin in the skin."
Content continues below ad
If you need to lighten and brightenvia tataharperskincare.com"Dehydrated, dull skin types should use a mask with exfoliating agents," says Taylor Pollei, MD, a facial plastic surgeon in Mission Viejo, California. "Look for fruit enzyme ingredients to help with cell turnover and promote a brighter complexion." Dr. Pollei likes PCA SKIN Revitalizing Mask. "This specific mask features a combination of papaya puree and extracts from lemon, orange, sugar cane, and apple to leave skin smooth and glowing." Other brightening agents include lactic acid, glycolic acid, and retinols, according to Dr. Levin. Try Florapy Floral Therapy Sheet Mask Even Skin Tone Sheet Mask in Sunflower Lemon, and Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask.
If you need to unclog poresvia pcaskin.comClogged pores can use a good clean. "Ingredients such as clay or charcoal are best to detoxify skin and eliminate impurities in pores," Dr. Pollei says. She likes PCA SKIN Purifying Mask because it's clay-based but also has added botanical ingredients for hydration and pumice to gently exfoliate. A newbie in the clay mask category for acne-prone skin is Nia Sunday Detox Whipped Clay Peel-Off Mask. There are plenty of charcoal-based masks at every price point, from Vbeauté Deep Sheet Purifying Charcoal Mask on the higher end to boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask in the middle range to Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask on the budget end. Oddly, magnetic face masks are also great for cleaning out pores, according to Murrell. These are iron-based powder masks that literally pull gunk out of pores, she says. Some bestsellers include Dr. Brandt Magnetight Skin Recharging Magnet Mask and The Younger Revealing Mask Intense from Dr. Harold Lancer.
If you need to banish blemishesvia target.comTo help clear breakouts, look for masks powered by a beta hydroxy acid such as salicylic acid, which is oil- soluble, so it's well suited to treat acne in oily skin. "If you have acne-prone or oily skin, look for salicylic acid which concentrates in oil glands to remove excess oils as well as exfoliate dead skin cells," Dr. Levin says. Try Yes to Tomatoes Acne Fighting Paper Mask. "Alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic and lactic acid can also be beneficial for acne-prone skin without as much potential irritation as salicylic acid." Don't miss these beauty secrets women with oily skin should memorize.
Content continues below ad
If you need to calm and soothevia firstaidbeauty.com.To calm and soothe irritated skin, seek out masks with ingredients such as oat, aloe, or chamomile. "For especially dry and sensitive skin, I recommend looking for moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, and coconut oil," Dr. Levin says. "I also like vitamin B3 (niacinamide) for my sensitive skin or rosacea-prone patients who are also looking for anti-aging properties, since vitamin B3 reduces the enzymes that occurs with aging as well as improving redness." Some of the best drugstore face masks do just this, including Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask from First Aid Beauty and Aloe Soothing Renewal Mask. Other soothing masks include Exuviance Rejuvenating Treatment Masque and Mario Badescu Skin Care Mario Badescu Healing & Soothing Mask.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Video
More About Beauty
The Best Underwear for Your Butt Shape
Whether you refer to it as a fanny, booty, rump, or rear, the fact is we all have one. What we don’t all have is the same shape. In reality, there are five basic booty shapes—and there’s a specific underwear style to flatter each one. Here, the perfect panty for each tush type.
8 Secrets to Finding the Perfect Foundation Formula, According to a Makeup Artist
With an endless flow of products, formulas and unique applicators launching each month, it’s easy to become overwhelmed when thinking about a beauty base. But it’s surprisingly simple—as long as you follow these expert-approved guidelines.