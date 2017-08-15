Best facial oil for oily skin via rockymountainoils.comIt's about time we dispelled this myth once and for all: Facial oil does not make your face oily. Oils are lipophilic—meaning they dissolve in fats. "While it may seem counterintuitive, you actually need oil to combat oil," says Angela Caglia, celebrity esthetician. That said, when it comes to oily complexions, some are better than others. "Geranium oil is natural astringent that helps control sebum production and tones skin," noted Debra Jaliman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Simply add a few drops of pure geranium essential oil to your regular moisturizer or try Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil.

Best facial oil for dry skin rms beauty via sephora.comDry skin requires extra moisture. According to Dr. Jaliman, olive oil is extremely beneficial for parched complexions. "It's loaded with fatty acids and Vitamin E, which makes it incredibly moisturizing." Jojoba, meadowfoam seed, almond, grapeseed, avocado, and buriti are also great options. But why choose just one? Get the gang together with a mega moisturizing blend. RMS beauty Beauty Oil blends jojoba and buriti, while Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Face Oil packs a punch with almond, jojoba, sunflower and more. Jack Black Epic Moisture MP10 Nourishing Oil combines the powers of olive, jojoba, and grapeseed oils. Added bonus: This multi-tasker is formulated for skin and strands. Try these helpful tricks to fight dry skin.

Best facial oil for sensitive skin via vintnersdaughter.comThose with sensitive skin know that not just any formula will do. So what should you look for? Tamanu oil is prized for its ability to calm irritation and redness. Its soothing properties make it excellent for sensitive and easily irked complexions. Try: Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum. "Marula oil is rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which are necessary for the manufacturing of ceramides, an essential component of the skin barrier," explains Caglia. And because it's lightweight and non-irritating, it's suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. These are the 11 rules people with sensitive skin should follow.

Best facial oil for combination skin josie-maran via sephora.com Combination skin is characterized by oiliness in the T-zone (nose, forehead, and chin) and dryness in other areas such as the cheeks. Packed with vitamin E, fatty acids, and sterolins, Argan oil benefits combination complexions by moderating—in essence, evening out—sebum production on the entire face. Try: Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil . Dr. Jaliman recommends carrot seed oil for combination complexions. "This antioxidant-rich oil moisturizes without clogging pores, making it ideal for combination skin." Aimee Raupp Organic Nourishing Facial Oil is a light blend of argan and carrot seed oils along with other skin-loving ingredients.

Best facial oil for normal skin tarte via sephora.com Jojoba oil has a similar structure to that of your own skin. For this reason it absorbs easily and can also help other oils penetrate deeper. Jojoba oil is a centuries old remedy used to treat everything from skin ailments to bruises. And we could wax poetic about its complexion-boosting benefits, ability to boosts the efficacy of other oils (you'll often hear it referred to as a carrier oil), and its affordability, perhaps, the most magical thing about jojoba is that its structure is very similar to sebum naturally found in skin. For this reason, it's one of the most effective moisturizers. Plus, it penetrates quickly and doesn't leave behind greasy residue. Because jojoba oil is so versatile you'll find it in tons of skin-loving formulas, like tarte Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops . You can also pick up pure jojoba oil and mix up your own custom concoction. These are the skin-care rules to live by for every stage of your life

Best facial oil for mature skin via-truemoringa.comMoringa oil is loaded with nearly 100 different nutrients, including nourishing essential fatty acids and antioxidants that fight against free radical damage (a leading cause of premature skin aging). But the most amazing thing about this natural wonder is that it's the leading source of the zeatin, an anti-aging nutrient that promotes cellular repair and delays the aging process. Look for pure, cold-pressed moringa oil, like True Moringa Simplicity Facial Oil. Another go-to anti-aging ingredient, chia seeds are the best botanical source of omega-3. Chia seed oil is incredibly nourishing, strengthen barrier function—locking water and nutrients in, and toxins out—and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Purists will love Cocokind Organic Chia Facial Oil. Looking for more tips to turn back the clock? Christie Brinkley's age-defying secrets make 63 look like 33.

Best facial oil for fading dark sparks via us.koraorganics.comRosehip seed oil contains vitamin C, which is a well-known skin brightener. "It works by inhibiting the enzyme tyrosinase, which is responsible for converting tyrosine into melanin, so less melanin is produced," explains Dr. Jaliman. Simply put: It helps fade discoloration, acne scars, and brown spots. Supermodel and creator of Kora Organics, Miranda Kerr credits her radiant skin to Noni Glow Face Oil (infused with rosehip oil). Olive-derived squalane oil can also help even tone and texture. Plus, it intercepts damage-inducing free radicals, protecting skin from future assault. Mix a few drops of Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil in with your go-to moisturizer to boost the benefits. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil marries both ingredients into one radiance-boosting blend. Self-conscious about scars and spots? These magical makeup tricks will make them disappear.



