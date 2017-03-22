How to Find the Best Jeans for Your Body Type

If you have an hourglass figure Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Accentuate your curves by cinching in your small waist with a high-waisted pair of jeans, suggests Elizabeth Bae, co-founder of 1denim. And make sure to steer clear of overalls or coveralls, according to Bae's sister and co-founder Claudia Bae Kye, because they'll hide your waist and instead draw attention to your hips. Same goes for flared jeans—they'll create too many curves. Try: 1denim Slim Womens High Waisted Skinny Fit in Fairfax, Joe's Jeans in Honey Booty Fit, LC Lauren Conrad Slim Bootcut Jeans Accentuate your curves by cinching in your small waist with a high-waisted pair of jeans, suggests Elizabeth Bae, co-founder of 1denim. And make sure to steer clear of overalls or coveralls, according to Bae's sister and co-founder Claudia Bae Kye, because they'll hide your waist and instead draw attention to your hips. Same goes for flared jeans—they'll create too many curves.

If you're petite Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com It's all about embracing and showing off your small frame, so avoid overly baggy styles. Try straight-leg or bootleg denim in dark washes to elongate your legs and balance out your hips and shoulders. But don't be afraid to experiment! Bae says that some lighter color washes, especially with destruction (that's industry-speak for intentional rips and shreds), can add body and create the illusion of curvier hips and thighs. (Once you've discovered the perfect pair of jeans to slip into, Try: jeans, It's all about embracing and showing off your small frame, so avoid overly baggy styles. Try straight-leg or bootleg denim in dark washes to elongate your legs and balance out your hips and shoulders. But don't be afraid to experiment! Bae says that some lighter color washes, especially with destruction (that's industry-speak for intentional rips and shreds), can add body and create the illusion of curvier hips and thighs. (Once you've discovered the perfect pair of jeans to slip into, find the perfect sunnies to flatter your face .) Paige Verdugo Crop jeans, AG Legging Ankle jeans

If you're pear-shaped Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Boyfriend jeans are your friend. They'll balance out the ratio from your shoulders to your knees and fall perfectly on your curvy hips. The relaxed fit also elongates legs if you're on the shorter side. And if you're like many curvy, pear-shaped women, you probably know the struggle of trying to find jeans that will fit over your hips and butt without leaving a gap at the waist. If that sounds like you, reach for high-waisted jeans. "They'll highlight your small waist while flattening out excess fabric," Bae says. Try: 1denim Curvy Women's Skinny Fit in Centinela, Mid-Rise Slim Boot Leg jeans by J Brand Boyfriend jeans are your friend. They'll balance out the ratio from your shoulders to your knees and fall perfectly on your curvy hips. The relaxed fit also elongates legs if you're on the shorter side. And if you're like many curvy, pear-shaped women, you probably know the struggle of trying to find jeans that will fit over your hips and butt without leaving a gap at the waist. If that sounds like you, reach for high-waisted jeans. "They'll highlight your small waist while flattening out excess fabric," Bae says.

Content continues below ad

If you're tall Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You can get away with any style (lucky!). Just be mindful of the inseams and knee breaks—if they're too high, they can throw off the fit of the jean, says Parker Smith CEO Mary Ellen Moschetti. And if you're specifically looking to add curves, Bae Kye recommends skipping the overly tight skinnies and trying flares instead. Try: Parker Smith Bombshell Bell in Thunderstorm, Mid-rise cigarette style by J Brand You can get away with any style (lucky!). Just be mindful of the inseams and knee breaks—if they're too high, they can throw off the fit of the jean, says Parker Smith CEO Mary Ellen Moschetti. And if you're specifically looking to add curves, Bae Kye recommends skipping the overly tight skinnies and trying flares instead.

If you have broad shoulders and tapered hips Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Similar to your pear-shaped sisters, boyfriend jeans also work if you have the classic inverted triangle shape: wide shoulders and smaller hips and thighs. The roomy fit will balance out and streamline your overall silhouette by adding a little bulk to your lower body. Find out Try: 1denim Standard Fit Women's Boyfriend Fit in Melrose, Ann Taylor Loft modern fit Similar to your pear-shaped sisters, boyfriend jeans also work if you have the classic inverted triangle shape: wide shoulders and smaller hips and thighs. The roomy fit will balance out and streamline your overall silhouette by adding a little bulk to your lower body. Find out how to accessorize every outfit

If you're plus-size Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Go for a high-waisted skinny fit in a stretch denim with pockets, Moschetti suggests. That will hug your curves in all the right places. Skip rigid denim, which won't contour to your body the way stretch does. Try: Parker Smith Ava Skinny Go for a high-waisted skinny fit in a stretch denim with pockets, Moschetti suggests. That will hug your curves in all the right places. Skip rigid denim, which won't contour to your body the way stretch does.

Content continues below ad

If you're trying to round out your booty Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Brazillian butt lifts are popular right now for a reason—butts are in. "Look for a short- or medium-rise to perk up a flatter butt," Bae says. "Long back rises tend to flatten out the top of the butt, resulting in an even flatter look." (Before you show off your new jeans for the first time, be sure to wash them. Try: 1denim Slim Women's Fit in La Cienega, Lucky Brand 'Hayden Skinny' jeans Brazillian butt lifts are popular right now for a reason—butts are in. "Look for a short- or medium-rise to perk up a flatter butt," Bae says. "Long back rises tend to flatten out the top of the butt, resulting in an even flatter look." (Before you show off your new jeans for the first time, be sure to wash them. Here's why .)

Content continues below ad