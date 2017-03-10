9 Expert-Approved Foundations That Actually Improve Your Complexion
Wearing makeup every day no longer automatically means clogging your pores or drying out your skin. In fact, there are a number of formulas that are packed with complexion-boosting benefits.
Serum-packed foundationvia itcosmetics.comIT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact with SPF 50 is a full coverage foundation blended with serum, and it's one of the best foundations for your skin. It transforms skin with an anti-aging dream team of hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, squalane, antioxidants, and ceramides, plus SPF 50 to protect against the sun's damaging UV rays, which can speed up the aging process. "What it does not contain is one of the true testimonies of how unique this product is," says Graceanne Svendsen, senior certified aesthetician at Shafer Plastic Surgery in New York City. "It has very few synthetic ingredients and fragrance is the very last ingredient, which usually means it has less than 1 percent in the product." Don't miss the 12 magical makeup tricks to make scars, spots, and dark circles disappear.
Natural hydration helpervia sephora.comCalling all natural beauties! A quick glance at this RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-up Concealer/Foundation's ingredients makes it a no-brainer product for anyone looking to simplify and detoxify their beauty ritual. "First off, I love seeing a short ingredient list; it suggests a formula without loads of cheap fillers and preservatives," says De Anna Joy Brooks, head aesthetician at Silver Mirror in New York City. "This formula is anhydrous (lacking water), which allows the rosemary extract to act as the only needed preservative, and the hero ingredient, coconut oil, is a wonderful hydrating emollient, which increases the rate of the cell cycle in skin." Not only does it cover imperfections and moisturize skin, but with regular use fine lines and wrinkles will be less pronounced. Your a.m. routine can have a major impact on your complexion. Try these seven simple, expert-approved steps tomorrow for your best skin ever.
Skin-loving foundationvia sephora.comPerricone MD No Foundation Foundation SPF 30 offers the same imperfection-covering abilities as traditional foundation formulas but with tons of added benefits. It improves your complexion by infusing broad spectrum non-chemical SPF 30 with Alpha Lipoic Acid and vitamin C ester. "The Alpha Lipoic Acid refines texture, tone, and pores and works synergistically with vitamin C ester for double the antioxidant protection against free radicals, which can cause premature aging," says Svendsen. Plus, it's free of toxic ingredients like phthalates, sulfates, and parabens.
Radiance-boosting CC creamvia aveeno.com"Aveeno Positively Radiant CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 contains soy bean extract to even skin tone and glycerin for hydration" says Debra Jaliman MD, board-certified dermatologist. The soy-powered formula both covers and visibly improves tone, texture, and brown spots, while the SPF protects against future damage. Looking to up your SPF game? These are the 13 sunscreens top dermatologists actually use on themselves.
Complexion rescue
via sephora.com"BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream is a nice sheer to medium coverage foundation with botanical ingredients and marine extracts, which are anti-inflammatory and anti-aging for the skin," says Svendsen. "Squalane, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin are excellent for hydration," says Dr. Jaliman. Plus it has SPF 30 to protect against UV and environmental damage. "Environmental stress is a real issue in today's modern society, and this formula contains an antioxidant called heart-leaf globe daisy that protects against free radicals," says Svendsen.
Antioxidant-rich foundationvia 100percentpure.com.com"The product ingredient list of 2nd Skin Foundation reads like a serum; it's almost unbelievable that it has pigment in it," Brooks says. "It's packed with olive-derived squalane, which is not only an awesome natural emollient, but also highly efficient at actually getting into the skin because of its molecular structure." The rest of the ingredient list reads like a "who's who" of natural antioxidants. "One standout is raspberry, which not only reduces redness in the short-term, but also addresses long-term inflammation issues by strengthening capillary walls." Dealing with unsightly broken capillaries? Find out the 10 ways to erase broken capillaries—and prevent them completely.
Anti-aging CC creamvia juicebeauty.comFormulated with skin-loving natural fruit extracts and oils, Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream is a major multi-tasker. "It contains resveratrol [from organic grape juice], a very potent antioxidant, as well as malic acid (from organic apple juice), a natural alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that works to exfoliate skin" according to Dr. Jaliman. Coupled with moisturizing sunflower and jojoba oils, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and anti-inflammatory aloe, it covers and corrects the signs of aging, including uneven tone and texture and fine lines and wrinkles. Chasing the fountain of youth? Don't miss the seven ways your signature look is making you look older.
Breathable foundationvia dermstore.comOxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation use natural mineral pigments to camouflage and conceal imperfections in the skin. The coverage is so complete that it virtually erases bruises and redness from cosmetic treatments. "Our patients love how sheer, moisturizing, and non-greasy the aloe vera gel base is. The patented yeast extract peptide, Ceravitae Complex, hydrates and oxygenates the skin for a fresh, natural look," says Svendsen. Plus, its camouflaging abilities, enhanced by its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, make it perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Still struggling with breakouts? These natural supplements that could clear up your acne for good.
Easy-to-wear, weightless SPFvia colorescience.comFor ladies who don't like the feeling of foundation, Colorescience Natural Finish Pressed Foundation SPF 20 is for you. "I've been a fan of Colorescience brush-on sunscreen for years and it's nice to see the high concentrations of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide repeated in a pressed powder," says Brooks. The addition of carrot seed oil and iron oxide further boosts the UV protection of the formula, while the silicones ensure a nice finish with coverage that won't sink into fine lines or pores. If you like a minimal makeup routine, you're going to love these 10 lazy girl-approved beauty tricks.
