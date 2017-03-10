Content continues below ad

Complexion rescue

via sephora.com"BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream is a nice sheer to medium coverage foundation with botanical ingredients and marine extracts, which are anti-inflammatory and anti-aging for the skin," says Svendsen. "Squalane, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin are excellent for hydration," says Dr. Jaliman. Plus it has SPF 30 to protect against UV and environmental damage. "Environmental stress is a real issue in today's modern society, and this formula contains an antioxidant called heart-leaf globe daisy that protects against free radicals," says Svendsen.