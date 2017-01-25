A small face is the most difficult to shop for because even traditional-sized eyeglasses can overpower and overwhelm your features. Stoody recommends shopping specifically for shades made for petite sizes (yep, those exist!). But if you can't access those near you, try a rimless or round-shape pair of glasses. "You don't want your glasses to overpower your face, thus making it even smaller by comparison, so try to stay true to the scale of your features when choosing the size of the frames," Scherer says. These tips can help extend the life of your frames. The frames pictured are Upton by Warby Parker.