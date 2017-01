People with an oval-shaped face—that's roughly twice as long as it is wide, and only slightly narrower at the jaw than at the temples—rejoice! Image and wardrobe stylist and personal shopper Dina Scherer says that basically any type of eyeglass frame will compliment your face shape because of its natural balance between forehead, cheeks, and chin. So why not go big? "This is where it becomes more important to either play up your fun-approachable side by repeating the curved lines of your face with more rounded or curved shapes, or making yourself look more authoritative via the angular shapes," Scherer says. Like oval-faced celebs Selma Hayek, Julianne Moore, Tina Fey, Kate Middleton, and Jessica Alba, you can also go with oversized. "The width and scale of the glasses will be nicely balanced by the length of your symmetrical face shape," Scherer adds. (Avoid making these makeup mistakes if you wear glasses .) The frames pictured are Walsh by Article One