The Hot Summer Trend That Looks Amazing on Absolutely Everyone
If you don't own a kimono yet, you're missing out. To get you up to speed with this universally flattering trend, we found the most covet-worthy kimonos to round out your summer wardrobe.
Why a kimono?via forever21.com, via oasis-stores.comKimonos are traditional Japanese garb that can be either formal or casual and their popularity dates back hundreds of years. They are revered for their beautiful fabrics, color, and embroidery. While historically the women's versions were made of a dozen or more separate pieces and required assistance to get in and out of, today's versions are easy to throw on, yet just as beautiful, which makes them ideal for summer.
Best kimono for feeling like royaltyvia aliceandolivia.comFor everyone who couldn't stop watching Mulan growing up, this Alice + Olivia Oversized Embroidered Coat will give you serious Disney princess vibes. The open front embroidered kimono coat is beautiful and layers well over any outfit. Alice + Olivia recommends pairing it with high-waisted bell jeans and adding a colorful clutch.
Best kimono for modest dressingvia veiledcollection.comThe abayas, or a full-length outer garment worn by some Muslim women, have similarities to kimonos and are great for women who want modest yet fashionable clothing. The stunning abayas and kimonos from Veiled are made from chiffon, jersey, and cotton and come in various designs and patterns. "As a Muslim woman who wears hijab, it's really hard to find modest clothing in neutral colors other than black," says Nora Chamaa, Veiled's CEO and founder. "I really wanted to offer simplicity, elegance, and versatility to my customers with this piece. Having kimonos and abayas that you're able to wear with anything is key."
Best kimono for date nightvia oasis-stores.comThis sheer embroidered kimono from Oasis works for both casual, beach or music festival outings and more romantic scenarios. It can be a great cardigan-type accessory during the day before transitioning to the bedroom. The tie cinches everyone's waist while the flowers add a romantic touch.
Best kimono for trying on the trendvia jcpenny.comMaybe you're not ready to rock a kimono out in the real world just yet but want to experiment. This JCPenney Jezebel Satin Kimono Robe is a great place to start. It comes in four options—black, tango red, cheetah print, and lapis blue—and has pockets. The robe also comes in a plus-size option in additional colors such as bridal blue and blue iris. This style kimono is great for bedtime or the pool.
Best kimono for custom sizesvia etsy.comshopmodernkimonorobesOpen on Etsy since 2010, Modern Kimono offers kimonos in a huge range of sizes, from XS to 2XL, styles including knee-length and mid-calf, and fabrics such as cotton and flannel. "I decided to design a modern, sophisticated, functional kimono style robe," says designer Kate Favia. "First thought. A rounded, elegant flattering neckline as opposed to the traditional band that goes high up on your neck. I also designed the 3/4 kimono sleeves just to hit a little below the elbow so you still have the beautiful kimono sleeve effect but they don't get in your way while moving around the house. No more rolling/pushing up your sleeves so they don't get wet! I sew my robes with only 100 percent premium designer cotton so they feel soft every time you put them on and they will last you a lifetime." Favia designs and sews made-to-order kimonos that can be cut for women of all different heights as well.
Best kimono for stylish loungingvia shop.californiacowboy.comA kimono cover up is the most fabulous way to lounge by the pool or to cover up after you finish a swimming workout. This retro-inspired La Sirena Kimono from California Cowboy will make you feel like you are in California in the 1970s. The cover up has side, slip pockets to store valuables and a hidden water-resistant dry pocket to store your phone, according to the website. It's a mid-thigh length for adequate coverage and has a sash to tie at the waist.
Best kimono for plus sizesvia forever21.comPlus-sized ladies will fall in love with this crane-printed kimono from Forever 21. The kimono comes in sizes 0X to 3X and has a streamlined silhouette with side vents and short sleeves. The model wears the crane-printed kimono with a black dress and strappy heels, but it would look just as good with slouchy jeans and a fitted T-shirt.
Best kimono for petitesvia anthropologie.comIf you need five dozen kimono options from the same store, make it Anthropologie. This Sunshine Paisley kimono stands out of the pack with a beautiful print and open front design. The long sleeves flutter against a shorter kimono, which is great for shorter women who don't want to be overpowered by a long kimono.
Best kimono for tight budgets@kimonosnova via instagramShipped from Venezuela, Kimonos Nova will add some international flair to any outfit. Even with shipping costs and the small foreign transaction fee, $8 is an unbeatable price for something this cute. This black floral kimono pairs well with a black hat—perfect for a first date or girl's night. The kimonos can be purchased through a Whatsapp text, with the number listed on Instagram. Truly see now, buy now.
