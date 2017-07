The Best Lip Balms with SPF for Summer

Best tinted Matthew Cohen/rd.com If you're going to have pouty, nourished lips, you might as well throw in a little color. Tinted lip balm means high-pigment payoff in addition to SPF protection. If you're going to have pouty, nourished lips, you might as well throw in a little color. Tinted lip balm means high-pigment payoff in addition to SPF protection. Jane Iredale Flirt LipDrink SPF 15 Lip Balm comes in four shades, from sheer to deep nude. If you're looking for the perfect rose hue, try babo botanicals Seka Rose Mineral Sunscreen for a lip that's just pink enough.

Best anti-aging Matthew Cohen/rd.com Judging by the staggering rise in Judging by the staggering rise in lip injections , we have a feeling that most of you care about how your lips look. Opt for an anti-aging lip sunscreen to help keep those fine lines at bay— epicuren Anti-Aging Balm SPF 15 is formulated with goodness like tea tree oil, cocoa butter, and Shea and sunflower oil. Or choose an anti-ager that's also a tinted gloss (so you can cover up the fine lines you already have) like Perricone MD No Lipgloss Lipgloss

Best budget pick Matthew Cohen/rd.com For a product that just works, it doesn't hurt to go back to basics. For a product that just works, it doesn't hurt to go back to basics. Palmer's Original Ultra Moisturizing lip protectant is SPF 15 and costs less than $2. Coppertone Sport Sunscreen for lips is SPF 30 and available at the local drugstore . There's pretty much no reason not to have one of these in your bag for backup right now.

Best for preventing cold sores Matthew Cohen/rd.com If you have dry, flaky lips that court cold sores, you may want to try some of these If you have dry, flaky lips that court cold sores, you may want to try some of these home remedies for cold sores . And then opt for a medicated lip balm with SPF that will keep your pout in check. Carmex Daily Care SPF 15 comes in a citrus flavor that will cheer you up even when you're fighting a cold sore. For lips in need of extra love, Nivea Recovery Medicated Lip Care SPF 15 is here to heal.

Best splurge Matthew Cohen/rd.com If you have a kissable night ahead, it pays to prep with a lip you'll truly love. If you have a kissable night ahead, it pays to prep with a lip you'll truly love. Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm comes in four satiny shades and combines that special 'don't my lips look good' glow with SPF 10. Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm is a sheer, lip-perfecting moisturizer that will keep you looking kiss-worthy all beach day at SPF 18.

Best cult favorite Matthew Cohen/rd.com

Some lip products stand the test of time for a reason: fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 has long been a fan favorite, and you can find it in different hues, limited editions, bright colored packaging, and more. In their classic spheres, eos manages to combine portability with kissability. The eos Active Protection SPF 30 is also waterproof, you know, in case of underwater makeouts.

