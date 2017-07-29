The Best Lip Balms with SPF for Summer
Lips have especially thin and sensitive skin, so they're one area you should pay extra special attention to when it comes to sun. And that doesn't mean slathering your sunblock on your pout until you look like you just kissed a lifeguard on the nose. Plenty of beloved lip balms now use SPF in their formulas. Ahead, the best—and most glamorous—ways to protect your lips all year long.
Best moisturizingMatthew Cohen/rd.comAlthough our priority is protection, it's never a bad idea to keep your lips nourished. Make sure you know the primary causes of chapped lips, and then look for lip products formulated with SPF that also happen to be the ones that know best how to take care of your lips. Look for products made with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and Shea butter. For rich moisture, try The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care SPF 15, an "intense moisture serum" all for the lips. We also love Sun Bum SPF 30 Coconut Lip Balm for deep moisture with that summery, vacation feel of coconut.
Best tintedMatthew Cohen/rd.comIf you're going to have pouty, nourished lips, you might as well throw in a little color. Tinted lip balm means high-pigment payoff in addition to SPF protection. Jane Iredale Flirt LipDrink SPF 15 Lip Balm comes in four shades, from sheer to deep nude. If you're looking for the perfect rose hue, try babo botanicals Seka Rose Mineral Sunscreen for a lip that's just pink enough.
Best naturalMatthew Cohen/rd.comNatural beauty lovers know there's something extra invigorating about using a product you know is cruelty-free and beneficial for your skin. Made from mineral sunscreen yet somehow still managing a rich color payoff is COOLA Mineral LipLux SPF 30 Summer Crush. For a balm flavored with sweet summer ingredients, try Sweet Mint SPF 15 Zinc Lip Balm. It's formulated with zinc oxide.
Best anti-agingMatthew Cohen/rd.comJudging by the staggering rise in lip injections, we have a feeling that most of you care about how your lips look. Opt for an anti-aging lip sunscreen to help keep those fine lines at bay—epicuren Anti-Aging Balm SPF 15 is formulated with goodness like tea tree oil, cocoa butter, and Shea and sunflower oil. Or choose an anti-ager that's also a tinted gloss (so you can cover up the fine lines you already have) like Perricone MD No Lipgloss Lipgloss.
Best budget pickMatthew Cohen/rd.comFor a product that just works, it doesn't hurt to go back to basics. Palmer's Original Ultra Moisturizing lip protectant is SPF 15 and costs less than $2. Coppertone Sport Sunscreen for lips is SPF 30 and available at the local drugstore. There's pretty much no reason not to have one of these in your bag for backup right now.
Best for preventing cold soresMatthew Cohen/rd.comIf you have dry, flaky lips that court cold sores, you may want to try some of these home remedies for cold sores. And then opt for a medicated lip balm with SPF that will keep your pout in check. Carmex Daily Care SPF 15 comes in a citrus flavor that will cheer you up even when you're fighting a cold sore. For lips in need of extra love, Nivea Recovery Medicated Lip Care SPF 15 is here to heal.
Best purchase with a purposeMatthew Cohen/rd.comLip products are among the most cost-effective beauty products out there, so it's even better when brands decide to keep our lips protected for a good cause. Kiehl's Butterstick Treatment Lip Duo comes with two lip treatments and donates 100% of net profits to benefit breast cancer education and awareness. If nature is more your things, try Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Limited Edition Bring Back the Bees Balm, with plants wildflower seeds for every balm sold.
Best splurgeMatthew Cohen/rd.comIf you have a kissable night ahead, it pays to prep with a lip you'll truly love. Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm comes in four satiny shades and combines that special 'don't my lips look good' glow with SPF 10. Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm is a sheer, lip-perfecting moisturizer that will keep you looking kiss-worthy all beach day at SPF 18.
Best cult favoriteMatthew Cohen/rd.comSome lip products stand the test of time for a reason: fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 has long been a fan favorite, and you can find it in different hues, limited editions, bright colored packaging, and more. In their classic spheres, eos manages to combine portability with kissability. The eos Active Protection SPF 30 is also waterproof, you know, in case of underwater makeouts.
