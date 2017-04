How to determine your skin tone

Skin shades are typically broken down by fair, medium, olive, and deep; the key part is to determine whether your undertone is warm or cool. "This will make everything from finding a foundation to your lipstick so much easier," says Alex LaMarsh , a celebrity makeup artist, who has painted the pout of Kim Kardashian and Cher. Finding your own skin undertone is fairly simple. Most people just use the tried-and-true vein trick. "Look at the underside of your wrist in daylight, or bright light. If your veins look blue or purple, you have cool undertones. If they look green, you have warm undertones." When it comes to selecting a color, Nick Barose , a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Lupita Nyong'o and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, says it's more accurate to pick lipstick in natural light, so you see the true shades. "As a general rule, the lighter the skin, the more color it shows. So the shade will look truer and bolder on your lips than in the tube, whereas darker skin adds more depth to the color." No matter your skin tone, these are the lipstick shades every woman needs in her beauty arsenal