Every woman should have a classic red in her lipstick collection. This shade is timeless, powerful, and always makes a statement. Finding your perfect classic red requires some experimentation, but we suggest starting with the Milani Color Statement Lipstick in 'Matte Passion or the Lancome Color Design Lipstick in '190 Red Addiction'. Once you've found the red that suits your skin tone and hair color, we guarantee you there's no turning back. It's simply one of the best lipstick shades of all time. Because classic reds are so dominant, it's best keep the rest of your face bare, save for black mascara and optional eyeliner. Red lipsticks add instant glamour to any hairstyle, so you can sport anything from a ponytail, to bombshell curls, or a low bun. Here are tricks to apply red lipstick like a pro. The shade pictured here is Trust Me by Colour Pop.