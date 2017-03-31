popcorner/Shutterstock If you need volume: Maybelline Volum' Express The Mega Plush Mascara, ($7, ulta.com) If you're looking for a mascara that packs serious volume—we're talking Marilyn Monroe-batting-her eyes potential—look no further than this prized drugstore brand. It delivers an intense, not-too-thick color that clings to each of your lashes without over-clumping for up to eight hours. Just be warned that it will coat every lash, so apply sparingly if you're not looking for serious fullness. These If you're looking for a mascara that packs serious volume—we're talking Marilyn Monroe-batting-her eyes potential—look no further than this prized drugstore brand. It delivers an intense, not-too-thick color that clings to each of your lashes without over-clumping for up to eight hours. Just be warned that it will coat every lash, so apply sparingly if you're not looking for serious fullness. These makeup tricks will make your eyes look bigger

Fotaro1965/Shutterstock If you need anti-clumping: CoverGirl's Clump Crusher, ($8, target.com) No one has time for clumped lashes that you then have to separate using a tiny brush in the 10-second window of time before the mascara dries. If clumps are your pet peeve, this mascara was designed with you in mind. Clump Crusher's unique curved brush and fine-tooth comb bristles saturate and separate each lash even as you apply the product for a clean, clump-free fringe.

DreamBig/Shutterstock If you need curling: Rimmel London Wonder'Lash Lift Me Up Mascara, ($6, walmart.com) If your claim to mascara fame is curl, this is your new go-to. Rimmel's Wonder'Lash uses a unique wand with an hourglass shape that pulls tightly out of the tube so that it's not overloaded with product. Once applied to the lashes, it provides life and volume without over clumping. Avid users also gush over its delightfully refreshing cucumber scent! Check out the most flattering makeup shades for your eye color

Subbotina Anna/Shutterstock If you need a natural look: Maybelline Define-A-Lash Lengthening Mascara, ($8, ulta.com) Don't let its simple, tube-like stature fool you. This seemingly basic mascara is anything but. It's patented shaped-to-the-lash flexible brush has been coating lashes for decades and is best loved for its unique ability to pull off a natural-looking lash with added length and volume. Since it's curved, it works with your natural lash line to coat lashes from the roots to the ends with clean definition. Everyone will notice your lashes, but no one will know you're wearing mascara. Try these other "no makeup" tricks to look naturally gorgeous

baibaz/Shutterstock If you need lengthening: Revlon Super Length Mascara, ($5, target.com) For luscious, sky-high lashes, this mascara really delivers. Its lengthening formula glides on easily and builds for thick, long, and effortlessly lavish lashes at a drugstore price you just can't beat: $5. We love that it doesn't leave a lash standing—even the tiniest lashes are caught in the wand's long bristles for maximum, plush length.

popcorner/Shutterstock If you need waterproof: Maybelline New York Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, ($6, ulta.com) There's a reason this mascara might look familiar—and remind you of your high school years. That's because its classic creation has stood the test of time, still topping "best mascara" lists year after year. The fact that it's waterproof is really the icing on the cake, as it also glides on smoothly to build great-looking long length and smudge-proof lashes that last. When it comes time to take it off, try one of these household products that make great makeup removers

Africa Studio/Shutterstock If you have sensitive eyes: Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Lash Boosting Mascara, ($10, cvs.com) Whether you wear contacts, suffer from dry eyes or seasonal allergies, or simply have super sensitive eyes that are prone to irritation, you can find solace in this organic, all-natural mascara. And, even though it's chemical-free, it's no less effective: The conditioning, non-flaky formula builds up lashes instantly. (You also might want to check out these home remedies for irritated eyes .)

Serg Zastavkin/Shutterstock If you need a lower-lash boost: NYX Cosmetics The Skinny Mascara, ($7, ulta.com) This teensy micro brush might not look mighty, but its size is its best quality when it comes to capturing and captivating your lower lash line. From root to tip, it leaves no lash standing—even those stubborn, small ones that lie close to your water line. It's also made from a water-resistant formula that keeps your lashes beautifully coated all day long without smudging.

Klau/Shutterstock If you need an all-in-one: L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara, ($11, cvs.com) Our list wouldn't be complete if we didn't mention what seems to be every

Our list wouldn't be complete if we didn't mention what seems to be every top makeup artist's favorite drugstore brand , L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara. This brand promises a full, flirty-lash look that gives the effect of a smoky eye without even trying. According to our experts, you never have to worry about this mascara smudging, clumping, or flaking and can always count on it to give you the best lashes at a price you can't beat.

