In your 20s verona studio/ShutterstockHow you treat your complexion in your younger years can set you up for skincare success later in life. In your 20s, it's mostly about prevention. Do you know the correct age to begin these vital skin care practices?

Prevent sun damage Melpomene/Shutterstock Any dermatologist will tell you that one of the most important things you can do to protect your skin is to wear a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30+ every single day, rain or shine. UV rays damage collagen and elastic tissue and cause wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, brown spots, broken blood vessels, and uneven texture, explains Any dermatologist will tell you that one of the most important things you can do to protect your skin is to wear a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30+ every single day, rain or shine. UV rays damage collagen and elastic tissue and cause wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, brown spots, broken blood vessels, and uneven texture, explains Debra Jaliman, MD , a board certified dermatologist in New York City. People who wear sunscreen religiously tend to look much younger (not to mention it helps protect against skin cancer), so this is important for every age group. Need some product recommendations? These are the 13 sunscreens top dermatologists actually use on themselves

In your 30s puhhha/Shutterstock During this decade, hormone changes and stress can throw your skin out of whack. And if you didn't take care of your complexion in your 20s, it's time to do some damage control, pronto. During this decade, hormone changes and stress can throw your skin out of whack. And if you didn't take care of your complexion in your 20s, it's time to do some damage control, pronto.

Deal with discoloration Visuta/Shutterstock"When it comes to patients in their 30s, I see a lot discoloration—mostly from pregnancy, melasma, and sun damage," says Dr. Jaliman. She suggests using vitamin C in the morning. Try: Ole Henriksen Truth Serum or Glossier Super Glow. Dealing with dark spots and uneven tone? These 12 magical makeup tricks will make flaws disappear.

Fight hormonal breakouts wavebreakmediaSadly blemishes can follow you until your 30s. If you're still struggling with blemishes or inflammation, try a pH balancing (alcohol-free) toner, like Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner or Cocokind Raspberry Vinegar Toner.

In your 40s Africa Studio/Shutterstock Haven't you heard 40 is the new 20? Make sure your skin gets the memo by stocking your medicine cabinet with plenty of nourishing products. (Related read: These are the Haven't you heard 40 is the new 20? Make sure your skin gets the memo by stocking your medicine cabinet with plenty of nourishing products. (Related read: These are the 12 makeup rules you should know by the time you're 40 .)

Banish crow's feet Elena Stepanova/ShutterstockYou'll also start to see fine lines around your eyes. Dr. Jaliman suggests formulas with peptides, like Sea Radiance Rapid Eye Lift or Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel, to smooth the delicate eye area.

In your 50s and beyond goodluz/ShutterstockDuring this decade, the most major concerns are wrinkles, sagging, uneven tone, and dryness.

Firm up EKATERINA SOLODILOVA/ShutterstockStart by investing in a serum with hyaluronic acid—this mega-moisturizing ingredient holds 1,000 times its weight in water. Advances in technology have produced low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (LMW-HA), which penetrate the skin more easily to help plump, hydrate, and firm. Try: SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier or PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum.

Tackle wrinkles Valeri Potapova/Shutterstock Retinol-based night products are still going to be your best bet. But you can up the ante with a higher concentration or even a prescription option, like Renova (make an appointment with your dermatologist to determine the best option for you). Once a week try a concentrated anti-aging mask, like Retinol-based night products are still going to be your best bet. But you can up the ante with a higher concentration or even a prescription option, like Renova (make an appointment with your dermatologist to determine the best option for you). Once a week try a concentrated anti-aging mask, like Shiseido Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face Mask . Don't miss the retinoid rule dermatologists are urging everyone to follow

