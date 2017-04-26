Best Swimsuits for Your Body Shape—Just In Time for Your Next Vacation!
Whether you want to enhance your chest, flaunt your waist, or show off your tush, the perfect swimsuit is out there, we promise!
Show off your girls with a supportive underwirevia seafolly.com Every woman with large breasts can relate to the struggle of finding swimwear that will keep her covered and in place, especially when she's playing in the waves. Fortunately, there are bikinis with underwire and soft padding that suit busty chests perfectly. "When you are at the beach or out for a swim, the last thing you want to do is worry about your swimsuit!" says Pierre Colorado, divisional merchandise manager of women's swimwear at Lands' End. "Adequate bra support is one of the most important features of a swimsuit. Bras shape, define, and add support to busts of all sizes." While you're at it, make sure you're avoiding these common bra mistakes. Ocean Rose DD Cup Bustier Bikini Top, $117; seafolly.com
Enhance your chest with rufflesvia revolve.com It's a major swimwear mistake to assume that a flat chest requires an extremely padded bikini top to look good. Instead, you can cleverly elevate this area simply by choosing a more feminine design. "When looking for swimwear to highlight a smaller chest, look for a suit that will add volume with a suit that has a ruffled top," says Colorado. "You can also try a combo of ruffles and an underwire style to accentuate your top line!" Arden Double Ruffle Bikini Set, $440; revolve.com
Big bottoms work with dark colorsvia torrid.com The great thing about having a larger bottom is being able to play it up or down, depending on the occasion or your mood. "Accentuate what you want and minimize what you do not!" advises Colorado. Choose darker colors on the bottom half of your body to place the emphasis on the top half of your body. If you're looking for more coverage, try a skirted suit. Now, find the best underwear to flatter your butt shape. Crochet Ruched High Waist Swim Bottom, $44.90; torrid.com
Create curves with a cheeky cutvia seafolly.com
If you wish you had a bit more junk in your trunk, look for higher cut bottoms. "To create the illusion of a curvier behind, opt for bottoms in bright colors and loud prints. Showing a little [more skin] is preferable to a full-coverage bottom," Colorado says. "Go for an abbreviated, low waist bottom or a string style." If you're trying to boost your booty, keep these effective swimming exercises in mind.Silk Market Hipster Tie Side Bikini Pant, $87; torrid.com
Choose a flashy top to bring the eye upvia torrid.com If your body can be described as pear-shaped, a clever way to balance out your look is to add more eye-catching and volume-building details on top. Thick straps, extra padding, or a wild pattern, all draw the focus upwards. "If you are looking for a suit that will minimize your hips, look for details like a sweetheart neckline or a ruched waist that will draw the eye away from the areas you don't want attention on," Colorado advises. Floral Paisley Print Tie Front Bikini Top, $59; torrid.com
Narrow hips look great in an A-line one-piecevia seafolly.com "This shape will balance narrow hips and will create the illusion of a more even shape," says Colorado. You can also try underwire styles that will enhance your bust line to create more balance. Or try darker colors on top and a lighter color on your bottom half to draw attention upwards." he adds. With a bit of added balance, you'll be looking like a Sports Illustrated model in no time. Island Vibe Deep "V" Maillot One Piece, $192; seafolly.com
Smooth a tummy with a tankinivia torrid.com
If your stomach isn't as tight as you would like it to be, try a slimming tankini top. These swimsuits hide belly bulge by suctioning and smoothing this often problematic area. "Check out our Shape & Enhance tankini tops, as this collection was designed for this specific problem area. All of the suits have fabric technology around the torso to give a more flattering fit, while the fun prints, style, and colors give a feeling of on-trend on the outside," Colorado says. Here's how to flatten your tummy without exercise.Strappy Push-Up Balconette Bikini Top, $69; torrid.com
Try a halter-style for a smoother backvia seafolly.com To prevent unwanted bulges along your swimsuit line, steer clear of suits that have thin straps that could dig into your back. "Instead, choose a suit with thicker straps for support and a high back that will smooth and cover all over. You can also choose halter tops, which help to minimize the focus on the area," Colorado says. Block Party DD One Piece Maillot, $172; seafolly.com
Color block your waist to make it look even smallervia torrid.com "To create a sense of curves, try a swimsuit that gives the illusion of a defined waist. Color block with contrasting colors that go from light to dark can help give the illusion of a tiny middle," Colorado says. "A deep V-neck style with cinching at the waist can also emphasize your waist and draw the eyes to your midsection," he adds. Floral Print Striped Inset One Piece Swimsuit, $99; torrid.com
