If you wish you had a bit more junk in your trunk, look for higher cut bottoms. "To create the illusion of a curvier behind, opt for bottoms in bright colors and loud prints. Showing a little [more skin] is preferable to a full-coverage bottom," Colorado says. "Go for an abbreviated, low waist bottom or a string style." If you're trying to boost your booty, keep these effective s wimming exercises in mind.

Smooth a tummy with a tankini

via torrid.com

If your stomach isn't as tight as you would like it to be, try a slimming tankini top. These swimsuits hide belly bulge by suctioning and smoothing this often problematic area. "Check out our Shape & Enhance tankini tops, as this collection was designed for this specific problem area. All of the suits have fabric technology around the torso to give a more flattering fit, while the fun prints, style, and colors give a feeling of on-trend on the outside," Colorado says. Here's how to flatten your tummy without exercise.